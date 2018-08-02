Nick Cannon is feeling the love for his kids' upcoming appearance in Harper's Bazaar, alongside their mom, Mariah Carey.

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with Cannon at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, and the TV personality marveled over the gorgeous snapshot, which is set to appear in the publication's upcoming September issue.

"I love what Harper's did with the whole thing," Canon said of the magazine's annual special Icons series, in which the photographed music's biggest stars alongside their precious progenies. "[They] captured real authentic moments and you could see [with] the twins and Mariah, that was a true moment, like they all had genuine looks on their faces of happiness and joy."

In the sweet pic, the "We Belong Together" singer beamed brightly, standing alongside the former couple's 7-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

While their kids joined Carey for the photoshoot, they've also been spending a lot of time with their dad in the recording studio, where he's been teaching them about making music.

"My daughter really wanted to learn piano so I kind of taught her a little bit when it comes to piano," Cannon shared. "My son has always been into drums and he's like a little tech geek too, so, like, engineering and all that stuff, he's into that. I can see him being a producer or something."

"But the fact that they all have musical ability in them and enjoy doing it, even at this early age, is really fun," he added.

Cannon's connection to music may be one of the things that drew him to hosting Fox's upcoming celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer, which Cannon was promoting Thursday at the TCAs.

The series, which is being touted as a "whosungit," features well-known celebrities disguising themselves, head-to-toe, in elaborate costumes before coming out on stage to sing for a panel of celebrity judges who try to play detective and guess what star is actually under the mask.

"I can't describe it, its so crazy," Cannon said, beaming, "It's going to be the funniest, most unorthodox show on television. I mean, I don't do anything unless I enjoy and have fun at it."

While the celebrity contestants will be made up of singers, actors and comics of all levels of musical talent, Cannon said one star who might not work on the show is actually his ex-wife -- because she's just too good.

"First of all she sings better than everybody, so they would notice as soon as she hit one of those high notes," Cannon said. "But that's the thing some of these people behind these masks are disguising their voices, they are coming and singing in different genres of music that you wouldn't expect… everybody [will be] sitting at home trying to figure out who's behind the mask."

The Masked Singer launches January on Fox.

