Nick Cannon will always be there for his "little sis," Amanda Bynes.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with Cannon on the set of Lip Sync Battle Shorties on Tuesday, where he opened up about Bynes, five years after he wrote an open letter to the actress offering his support amid her troubled times.

"As of recently, I haven't [spoken to her], but I heard she's doing so much better," Cannon said. "People, when they're dealing with personal issues, sometimes you gotta give them their space, and then when they reach out, that's the time to do it."

Cannon and Bynes co-starred together on Nickelodeon's All That between 1998 and 2002, and he's remained a huge fan of hers through the years. Bynes was arrested in 2012 on DUI charges, and continued to exhibit bizarre behavior over the next few years. The former child star has since taken a step away from the spotlight, focusing on her studies at L.A.'s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

"It's always an open invite whenever she needs anything, career or even personally. I'm here," Cannon told ET.

"We were trying to get her on Wild 'N Out. We had the All That reunion, and that's kind of when I knew, like, 'OK, she's still working on herself,' which is an outstanding thing," he continued. "But, you know, she's always welcome. That's little sis right there."

It's been 20 years since Cannon joined All That. He joked the milestone makes him "feel like an old man."



"It's a legacy, and to be a part of that generation, I mean, I grew up on that show as well, and then that was a dream come true for me, to be a part of it," he shared. "I wasn't just in front of the camera, but writing and doing warmup. Like, I grew up with them, and you know, it's like a whole reunion thing, and as much as we can, we try to get together and make that magic happen."

Bynes gave her first interview in four years as she sat down with Hollyscoop in 2017. "I know he reached out to my family and I love that," she said of Cannon's open letter. "He's definitely a family member to me too."

The actress also hinted at a possible return to TV. Watch below.

Lip Sync Battle Shorties returns for season two this fall.

