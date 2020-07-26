Nick Cordero's little boy said his first words! The late actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, caught their 1-year-old son saying his first words on camera in a sweet post she shared to Instagram on Sunday.

In the video, Kloots asks her little boy, Elvis, to point to a photo of his father -- who died from complications due to COVID-19 on July 5, after a lengthy health battle.

Elvis leans over to give the photo of his dad a kiss, and when Kloots asks "where's dada" a second time, Elvis quietly and excitedly says "right there" before accidentally and adorably pulling the photo off the table.

"Elvis said his first words today!! Listen closely! He pointed at Nick in our new picture light and said 'right there,'" Kloots wrote in the caption.

"He hasn’t seen Nick since March 30th," she continued, referring to when Cordero was admitted into the hospital with COVID-19. "The fact that he still knows who his Dada is, point to him and give him a kiss to me is amazing."

During Cordero's battle with the coronvirus, and the subsequent complications that arose, Kloots kept fans informed with frequent health updates.

During that time, she also shared many of her son's milestones, including his first steps and his first birthday, which his father was tragically unable to witness while in ICU, before his eventual passing.

Shortly after Cordero's death, Kloots revealed that Elvis had picked up the habit of kissing her phone whenever she was looking at photos of her late husband.

"I was showing Elvis videos of Nick, and this one video was Nick talking, like leaving a voicemail message for a friend, but he had it saved on his phone,” she said. “And Elvis saw it and smiled and -- I'm not even kidding you -- leans into the phone to give his dad a kiss, and then kept going.”

"I kept playing the video again and he kept trying to press the button, and he just kept going in and out, kissing the phone and kissing his dad,” Kloots continued. “My heart, of course, just melted. But in a way, it just made me feel so good because it made me feel like he recognizes Nick. He knows who he is and he recognizes his dad, even though it's been over three months."

See the video below to hear more.

