Nick Jonas Adorably Compliments Priyanka Chopra's Smile on Instagram

Nick Jonas isn't hiding his admiration for Priyanka Chopra.

The pair have been sparking rumors of a romance in recent weeks, and the "Closer" singer further added fuel to the fire by posting a sweet comment to Chopra's Instagram on Sunday.

The Quantico actress shared a snap of herself laughing with friends while enjoying a late night meal of burgers from fries at In-N-Out following a benefit dinner for Chanel in Los Angeles. Chopra, 35, can be seen sporting the biggest grin while still wearing the stunning white jumpsuit from the intimate affair.

"Burgers and Chanel...my favourite combo with my fav girls," the star captioned the snap.

Shortly after the post, Jonas, 25, sweetly commented, "That smile," alongside a red heart emoji.

The duo were recently seen spending the Memorial Day weekend together, catching a Dodgers game as well as Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert.

An onlooker told ET that Chopra and Jonas -- who were spotted together as far back as the 2017 Met Gala -- looked “very happy” and were “super smiley” throughout the baseball game.

“They sat really close and were talking to each other a lot during the game,” the onlooker shared. “They didn’t show any PDA. It was just the two of them and they definitely were acting very friendly, and couple-like.”

Just days later, the two were seen on a dinner date and “cozied up at a table” at Toca Madera restaurant, according to a source, where they enjoyed guacamole, ceviche verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese wagyu beef.

“The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio,” the source told ET. “They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other's company, laughing and smiling.”

