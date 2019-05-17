Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make a Fashionable Couple at Cannes

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are a match made in fashion heaven.

The "Sucker" singer and the gorgeous actress reunited in Cannes, France, on Friday, and looked straight out of a magazine spread.

The former Quantico leading lady, who is in the city to promote the documentary 5B, was chic in a light blue silk dress with a white belt, which she paired with a white fedora, pearl necklace and white-and-clear heels. Nick, on his end, complemented his wife by wearing a beige suit with a striped shirt and white sneakers. The two held hands as the cameras captured them out and about.

Priyanka also took to Instagram to share fabulous photos of the two of them. "💙 @nickjonas#Cannes2019," she captioned one where she's sitting and Nick is standing and adorably touching her chin.

The day before, Priyanka stunned while walking the red carpet during the Rocketman premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The brunette beauty -- who attended the event without her hubby -- dazzled in a custom Roberto Cavalli creation.

ET spoke with Nick last month, where he gushed about his lovely wife and expressed how blending his family with Priyanka's was a "beautiful thing."

"It is one of the things we were so drawn to about each other," he explained. "And the family's just getting bigger and bigger, and that's a beautiful thing."

"We love including our loved ones, our family, in everything we do… our house is for everyone, our doors are always open," Nick added. "That is, in my opinion, how it should be."

Hear more of what he shared in the video below.

