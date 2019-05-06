Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, are serving up major looks on the Met Gala red carpet!

The lovebirds turned heads for fashion's biggest night out in New York City on Monday, stepping out in coordinating ensembles that perfectly matched the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.

Chopra looked straight out of a storybook -- and even channeled the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" music video -- with her feminine look. The Baywatch star dazzled in a multicolored, ruffled creation that featured a silver-and-mesh, see-through, corset-like top; a long draping cape; and sequined pantyhose.

Her hair was short and poufy with a crown on the top. Her beauty look was vivid with pink-and-silver eye shadow and a burgundy lip. Jonas, meanwhile, looked sharp in a full white suit with silver bedazzled shoes and a stylish ear cuff.

The event is an extra special one for the couple, as just two years ago at the gala, they sparked romance rumors when they walked the red carpet together for the first time. Both wore ensembles by Ralph Lauren and reportedly said at the time that they were just friends.

While speaking to ET last month, Nick said this year's ball will be a "full circle moment" for him and his wife, who are both serving as co-chairs.

"It's pretty cool," said Nick, who tied the knot with Priyanka last December. "I hope I get a clipboard with all the names to make sure everybody's on the list. I don't actually know what my responsibilities are, but I'm really thrilled they asked us to do that."

Nick also teased his outfit, saying, "It's coming together."

"To be honest, I'm very excited," he gushed. "I love the Met Gala. It's always a fun night. But Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her. I plan to keep it simple and let her shine."

