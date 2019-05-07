Nick Jonas is poking some fun at his 2019 Met Gala look.

Following the annual event on Monday, Nick took to Instagram to post a side-by-side pic of himself and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), a Game of Thrones character. While the resemblance is pretty uncanny in the photo -- with both men sporting rings and posing with their hands entwined in front of their stomachs -- Nick opted for a full white suit, silver bedazzled shoes and a stylish ear cuff and Littlefinger wore a completely dark look.

In the caption, Nick poked some fun at his sister-in-law, Sophie Turner's, Game of Thrones character, Sansa. Sophie tied the knot with Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, last week.

As fans of the HBO series know, Littlefinger was a master manipulator on the show, prior to his death at the hands of Sansa and her sister, Arya (Maisie Williams), last season.

"Sansa... We must protect the vale. #metgala #littlefinger," Nick captioned the pic.

Sophie was none too pleased with her new brother's jokes, quipping in the comments section, "Quit trying to manipulate me....... ugh I thought you died last season."

After deciding to channel Littlefinger on the Met Gala carpet, Nick had an even better idea for how he could've represented this year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

"Honestly should have worn a Camp Rock inspired outfit tonight given the theme was 'camp,'" he quipped of his 2008 Disney Channel movie. "That would have been super tight. #MetBall2019"

Honestly should have worn a Camp Rock inspired outfit tonight given the theme was “camp” that would have been super tight. #MetBall2019 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 7, 2019

At Monday night's event, both Nick and Joe made their Met Gala debut as married men, Nick with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Joe with Sophie. Watch the video below for more on this year's gala.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Return to Met Gala Red Carpet as Married Couple

Sophie Turner and Richard Madden Have Super Sweet 'Game of Thrones' Reunion at Met Gala 2019

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Make Red Carpet Debut as Newlyweds at 2019 Met Gala

Related Gallery