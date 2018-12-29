Hold old is Frankie Jonas again?

We're just about ready to propose to the 18-year-old little brother of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas after seeing the family's latest pics from their Switzerland ski trip. Nick and his new wife, Priyanka Chopra, and Joe and his fiancee, Sophie Turner, all headed off to Verbier for a winter getaway with Frankie and Chopra's mom, Madhu, and brother, Siddharth -- and we're seriously jealous.

The couples couldn't have looked more couple-y as they cuddled up at their ski resort. The group's playful PDA was evident in sweet snaps they posted to Instagram on Saturday.

"Happiness in the mountains ⛰ ❤️💕," Priyanka captioned a photo of Nick adorably sticking his tongue out at her, while Joe and Sophie also got silly for the camera.

"Giving our best 80’s Ski Vibes 🎿 🏔," Joe wrote alongside a slideshow of himself with his lady. Turner captioned the same photos, "With my love in the mountains 🏔."

See more pics from their trip below.

It's been an eventful month for the family, as Nick and Priyanka tied the knot on Dec. 1, less than a year after they started dating, and just months after he proposed. The couple wasn't scared of moving fast, however, an in a recent interview on Spotify's The Rewind With Guy Raz, Nick hinted he and Priyanka may be starting a family in the near future.

"I definitely want to be a father someday," the singer expressed. "I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways. You could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age."

