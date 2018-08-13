Nicki Minaj added a few new lyrics to her controversial single "Barbie Dreams" while sitting down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Monday night.

Colbert asked the Queen rapper, who stunned in a shimmering, curve-hugging black dress, about her new track, mentioning how the song calls out all the A-list men in hip-hop and pop culture who have (allegedly) tried their best to hook up with Minaj at some point, and why she shot them down.

"I noticed I'm not on the list of men," Colbert joked, as a blushing Minaj laughed discreetly. "I mean, it's pretty comprehensive. I'm just curious, if I were to make the list, how might you inform me."

While Colbert may have tried to put Minaj on the spot for a laugh, the rapper quickly turned the tables with an impromptu set of lyrics that left the talk show host hilariously flustered.

"I might [bleep] Stephen after the show/He gon’ come back to work with a magical glow," Minaj rapped, leading the audience to cheer and Colbert to cover his face with his notecards as he got more and more embarrassed.

However, Minaj wasn't quite finished, and came up with a second set of lyrics. "But when us [bleep] please don’t stare/Just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert."

Composing himself, Colbert respectfully nodded and shook her hand before joking (mostly to himself), "It's all downhill from here."

However, Colbert wasn't nearly as flustered by her rap as he was by the question she asked right after: "Are you married?"

"Wha? Uh.. why? I, I, yeah," he stuttered, inelegantly. "Yes, I am. Yes I am, I'm married."

"Oh, okay, shout out to her," Minaj replied, sounding genuinely disappointed.

"Absolutely! Shout out to you darling!" Colbert said, addressing the camera directly. "It's all show business."

For those keeping track at home, Colbert has been married to Evelyn McGee-Colbert for nearly 25 years, and the couple share three children.

Getting things back on track, Colbert asked Minaj if any of the men she called out in "Barbie Dreams" have expressed their anger at being mentioned in the song, and she admitted that she has heard from a few of them.

"It wasn't Drake, it was someone else," Minaj said, refusing to name names. "Only one person so far got a little irritated, but then I explained how much I love him and he understands now."

For more on Minaj's new music, check out the video below.

