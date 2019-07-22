Nicole Kidman is flattered by husband Keith Urban's sexy song about her.

The 51-year-old country crooner has said that his track, "Gemini," is about his famous wife, and the lyrics are pretty sensual. "She's a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head," he sings.

On Monday, Kidman did an interview with KIIS FM's Kyle And Jackie O show in Australia, and reacted to the song and the lines about her and Urban's sex life.

"I don't sensor his art, but it is a little embarrassing," she admitted. "It's better than saying 'God, I'm so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!'"

Co-host Kyle Sandilands also asked the 52-year-old actress about another line in "Gemini," where Urban croons, "She's waking to make love in the middle of the night."

"No, what?! You're making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I'm not answering that, that's outrageous," Kidman -- who married Urban in 2006 -- quipped.

Last year, Urban spoke with ET about "Gemini," and noted that his wife of 13 years was not in the room when he wrote it. "No, that's why I got so intimate, I'm sure," he shared. "I was missing her, maybe."

"When I create, rarely do I have a set idea," he added of his process. "'Gemini' started with the four of us in that room -- Ian Kirkpatrick, Justin Tanit and Julia Michaels and myself. Ian had a cool groove going and I started playing guitar and melody starts coming. Justin and Julia are asking me about Nic, 'Tell us about Nic.' And I said, 'Well, she's a Gemini,' and they're like, 'Ooh.' And Julia starts singing, 'Baby, she's both,' and the song just started to take off from there."

As for how Kidman liked the tune, Urban said, "I think she liked it. I hope so. Yeah, it's a good dance song."

