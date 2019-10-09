Nicole Kidman is opening up about some of her latest roles.

In ELLE's Women in Hollywood issue, Kidman discusses the possibility of a third season of her hit HBO series, Big Little Lies, and how the show's working environment led her to sign on to play for FOX News host Gretchen Carlson in the upcoming flick, Bombshell.

"Everyone says, 'Are you going to do a season three?' We're like, 'Just give us a sec,'" she says in the magazine profile. "We'd love to [do another season] because we love being together, and it's lovely spending time with your friends, and with such good material."

"It's part of the reason I wanted to do Bombshell, to support Charlize," Kidman says of Charlize Theron, who stars as Megyn Kelly in the film, which chronicles the sexual harassment allegations against Roger Ailes at Fox News.

"The story it's trying to tell is broader than Fox News," she adds of the movie, which also stars Margot Robbie. "It's much more about sexual harassment and the women."

When ET's Cassie DiLaura caught up with the 52-year-old actress back in September, Kidman revealed that it was actually her BLL co-star, Meryl Streep, who convinced her to sign on to Bombshell.

"When I said, 'Oh, should I play Gretchen Carlson?' [Streep] was like, 'Yes, you should,'" Kidman recalled. "So when Meryl says, 'Yes, you should,' you do what she says."

Kidman also discussed wanting "to be a part of a movement" through the film, as well as Theron's incredible transformation for her role.

"I walked on the set with Charlize and I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'" she said of seeing Theron in costume and makeup. "I was like, shocked. And that was in person, up close. I couldn't believe it was her."

