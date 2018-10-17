Nicole Kidman is on a deadly mission in her next film.

On Wednesday, the first trailer was released for Destroyer, showcasing the much-hyped character she’s playing, which has been teased for months. Like in previous roles, the promo hints that the 51-year-old actress disappears into the gritty role. She is Erin Bell, an L.A. detective who appears ravaged by time and her past.

The clip features mysterious footage of a younger Erin walking through snow-covered trees with a little girl, presumably her daughter, on her back. From this serene opening, the trailer cuts to the detective’s relentless quest for answers across a bleak and isolating depiction of Southern California. Viewers are also treated to images of a robbery in progress, a full-blown gunfight and Erin inspecting a dead body.

The promo splices in clips of Erin in another life — once again younger and healthier as she seems to be going undercover beside Detective Chris (Sebastian Stan).

Here’s the film’s official logline: “Destroyer follows the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.”

Annapurna Pictures, the studio behind the film, also released the poster showcasing a closeup of Kidman offering up a menacing stare. As in a previously released still, her skin is mottled and damaged. There are black circles under her eyes and her hair has a touch of gray.

Courtesy of Annapurna Pictures

Kidman has already received a wave of glowing reviews for her performance in the crime drama.

The cast also includes Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Bradley Whitford and Scoot McNairy.

Destroyer arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.

Check out the full trailer above.



