Whether stepping onto the Met Gala red carpet or into the crowd at one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts, Nicole Kidman always seems to look incredible. Kidman is a huge fan of Vegamour, which is one of the leading beauty brands in hair care — delivering a holistic approach to hair wellness with plant-based ingredients.

If you are hoping to strengthen your strands and lengthen your locks, Vegamour is offering 25% off sitewide and 30% off on new subscriptions now through Tuesday, September 5. With code CELEBRATE7, you'll unlock savings and free shipping on every Vegamour product for fuller looking hair, bold brows and longer lashes.

Shop the Vegamour Sale

Vegamour named Kidman the Hair Wellness Advocate for the brand, and it's fitting since the product behind Kidman's gorgeous tresses is the GRO Hair Serum. Included in the Labor Day sale, the hair serum features ingredients like mung bean sprouts, curcumin and red clover. These vegan phyto-actives work to give your hair the nutrition it needs to stay healthy so that it can continue to grow thicker without excessive shedding or loss.

GRO Hair Serum Vegamour GRO Hair Serum Formulated for thinning, lackluster hair, this hair serum uses clinically-tested, plant-based phytoactives to improve overall hair wellness, soothing the scalp and increasing the appearance of hair density and thickness. $64 $48 WITH CODE CELEBRATE7 Shop Now

Nicole Kidman loves that the entire Vegamour line is made with organically-grown, wild-harvested ingredients that are also proven to promote healthy hair, a strong scalp ecosystem and continued hair growth. "It wasn't about being the face of the brand or selling products, but being an advocate for a holistically-minded lifestyle that prioritizes self-care," Kidman says.

Ahead, shop more of Nicole Kidman's favorites from the Vegamour sale and remember to save 25% with code CELEBRATE7.

GRO+ Advanced Lash Serum Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Lash Serum This Vegamour serum has no toxins and is completely hormone-free. This lash serum contains cannabidiol and phyto-actives to create a healthy eyelash ecosystem for your lashes to grow stronger and thicker. $88 $66 WITH CODE CELEBRATE7 Shop Now

GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum Vegamour doesn't just create haircare products for the hair on your head. The brand also crafts science-backed products to promote stronger hair follicles on your eyebrows and your eyelashes. The GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum contains phyto-actives that help stimulate hair growth on your eyebrows, making them thicker and fuller as you use this product. $88 $66 WITH CODE CELEBRATE7 Shop Now

GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum The Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum works to keep your scalp moisturized and protected from environmental pollutants, and it helps remove scalp buildup. We suggest you gently massage this serum onto your scalp weekly using the Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager for the best results. $42 $32 WITH CODE CELEBRATE7 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

