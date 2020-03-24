Nike Sale: Get 25% Off Active Gear, Running Shoes and More Sitewide

Swoosh! Get your favorite active gear, running shoes, cozy knits and more with the big Nike sale happening now. These Nike deals offer 25% off select styles sitewide.

Shop the sportswear brand for the lowest price deals on the latest styles and for everything you need to stay active, from sports bras and running tights to accessories like hats, duffels and sunglasses. And when it comes to loungewear, their vintage sweats are hard to beat.

Some exclusions apply, but tons of clothes and shoes -- even clearance items -- are on sale. (No coupon code is needed, as the discount will be automatically applied to the price of your apparel and accessories at checkout.) Nike members get free shipping and 60-day free returns. And shop while you can: This sale ends March 24 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

See ET Style’s top picks for offers from the Nike sale below.

Nike Pro Dri-FIT Get Fit Nike Nike Nike Pro Dri-FIT Get Fit Nike This is one of those versatile pieces of apparel that transitions easily from workout to hangout. Stay warm, dry and stylish thanks to the sweat-wicking fabric and loose fit. (Also check it in black, white and coral shades.) REGULARLY $60 $45 at Nike

Yoga Luxe Women's Crop Top Nike Nike Yoga Luxe Women's Crop Top Nike Looking for new yoga gear? This body-hugging crop top is both smooth and stretchy, the perfect combination for any sun salutation. Pair it with your go-to leggings. REGULARLY $50 $37.50 at Nike

Asuna Women's Slide Nike Nike Asuna Women's Slide Nike Your new favorite house shoes are sporty, stylish and comfy, plus you can customize the fit thanks to the cinch cord. (If you’re nervous about getting white slides dirty, they also come in black.) REGULARLY $45 $33.75 at Nike

Training Duffel Bag Nike Nike Training Duffel Bag Nike Enough room for your gear, pretty pastel shades, tons of pockets inside and out -- and a killer price. What else could you need in a duffel? REGULARLY $35 $26.25 at Nike

Quest 2 Running Shoe Nike Nike Quest 2 Running Shoe Nike These running shoes were already on sale, and now they’re under $50. We love the open-hole mesh and two-tone laces for extra flair. REGULARLY $75 $48.73 at Nike

Gym Vintage Pants Nike Nike Gym Vintage Pants Nike You’ll want to play, sleep and chill in these joggers, which are made with a lightweight blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. At this price, grab them in black and gray, too. REGULARLY $55 $41.25 at Nike

Seamless Light-Support Sports Bra Nike Nike Seamless Light-Support Sports Bra Nike We love sports bras that make a statement. This one will offer a bright spot during any grueling workout. REGULARLY $50 $37.50 at Nike

Nike MX 720-818 Nike Nike Nike MX 720-818 Nike That futuristic-looking quilted upper was inspired by astronaut suits. If that’s not the sign of out-of-this-world footwear, we don’t know what is. REGULARLY $190 $142.50 at Nike

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Surprise Sale Extended: Score Up to 75% Off

Rebecca Minkoff Sale -- Shop Up to 50% Off Bags, Clothing and More

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2020 -- Shop New Balance, Allbirds, Nike and More

All the New Movies You Can Stream Early While Theaters Are Closed