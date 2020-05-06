Shopping

Nike Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Styles

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
nike sale
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Swoosh! A big Nike sale is happening right now with deals on your favorite active gear, running shoes, cozy knits and more popular styles. These Nike deals offer up to 50% off select styles sitewide through May 10.

Shop the sportswear brand for savings on the latest styles and everything you need to stay active, from footwear, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. Nike recently released its factory items online and when it comes to loungewear, their vintage sweats are hard to beat.

Tons of clothes and shoes -- even Nike Factory items -- are on sale at a great discount. Nike members get free shipping and 60-day free returns. 

Below, shop ET Style’s top picks for offers from the Nike sale.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Premium
Nike
Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018
Nike
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Premium
Nike

These are the lightest running shoes in the Free RN family.

REGULARLY $120

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2
Nike
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2
Nike
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2
Nike

Enjoy smooth lightweight comfort and a bold look.

REGULARLY $150

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3
Nike
Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3
Nike
Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3
Nike

A high fashion inspired pair of bouncy and buoyant Nike Air shoes.

REGULARLY $200

Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
Nike

This is one of those versatile pieces of apparel that transitions easily from workout to hangout and season to season. Stay warm, dry and stylish thanks to the sweat-wicking fabric and loose fit. (Also check it in gray and teal shades.)

REGULARLY $65

Yoga Tank
Nike
Nike Yoga Tank
Nike
Yoga Tank
Nike

Looking for new yoga gear? This strappy, lightweight top is both smooth has a curved hem for extra coverage during your sun salutations. Pair it with your go-to leggings.

REGULARLY $40

Benassi JDI Floral Slide
Nike
Nike Benassi JDI Floral
Nike
Benassi JDI Floral Slide
Nike

Your new favorite house shoes are sporty, stylish and comfy. (If you’re nervous about getting white slides dirty, they also come in a bunch of other colors and patterns.)

REGULARLY $30

Graphic Training Tote Bag
Nike
Nike Graphic Training Tote Bag
Nike
Graphic Training Tote Bag
Nike

Enough room for your gear, a pop of color, tons of pockets inside and out -- and a great sale price. What else could you need in a tote?

REGULARLY $55

Zoom Fly 3 Running Shoe
Nike
Nike Zoom Fly 3 Running Shoe
Nike
Zoom Fly 3 Running Shoe
Nike

These running shoes are on major sale. They have a carbon fiber plate inside the midsole that shrinks and expands depending on your stride, giving your feet maximum flexibility.

REGULARLY $160

FE/NOM Flyknit Sports Bra
Nike
Nike FE/NOM Flyknit Sports Bra
Nike
FE/NOM Flyknit Sports Bra
Nike

We love sports bras that make a statement. This one will offer a bright spot during any grueling workout.

REGULARLY $80

Nike MX 720-818
Nike
Nike Air Max 720
Nike
Nike MX 720-818
Nike

A futuristic-looking upper meets Nike's tallest-ever Air unit below. If that’s not the sign of out-of-this-world footwear, we don’t know what is.

REGULARLY $180

