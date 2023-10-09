Kick off the new fall season with a workout wardrobe refresh. Shop the best deals at Nike's Ultimate Sale.
In celebration of the new fall season, Nike is kicking off its Ultimate Sale with major discounts on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling athletic apparel. If you're looking to bring some fashion to your fitness game and stay active in this fall, these Nike deals are not to be missed.
From now until Sunday, October 15, Nike is offering 20% off nearly 4,000 styles with code ULTIMATE. During Nike's Ultimate Sale, you can save up to 60% on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, hoodies, joggers and more to enhance your fall wardrobe.
Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active, including accessories like backpacks, hats, and gym bags. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh on pieces made with comfort and flexibility at the forefront of their design.
Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From Air Force 1 sneakers to running shorts, shop our top picks from the Nike Ultimate Sale.
Best Nike Deals on Women's Sneakers
Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes
Nike's Air Max Flyknit Racer sneakers are crafted with stretchy yarns that form to your foot for support and breathability.
Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes
Save now on the super light and flexible Nike Free Run 2018, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel.
Nike Infinity React 3 Running Shoes
Even if you're not a runner, you'll appreciate the springy bounce from these supportive and cushioned sneakers.
Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes
This lightweight Nike running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.
Best Nike Deals on Men's Sneakers
Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes
Find your own pace in these comfortable and breathable sneakers that will set you up for success.
Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes
Designed with Nike's form-fitting Flyknit upper, these running shoes will provide comfort during all of your adventures.
Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes
Get over 35% off the highly-rated Nike Free Run 2018, featuring a circular-knit upper and dynamic heel fit system.
Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoes
These trusted, daily trainers are a Nike best-seller — and for good reason.
Best Nike Deals on Women's Activewear
Nike Alate Ellipse
A sleek sports bra that boasts a seamless, soft fit for lightweight performance.
Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Cozy up in Nike's Phoenix Fleece, which features extra-tall ribbing and an oversized front pocket.
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike's Zenvy Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings are designed with InfinaSoft fabric, known for its lightweight nature and squat-proof qualities.
Best Nike Deals on Men's Activewear
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
Get ready for cooler weather with the Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers, featuring a tapered design that narrows at the knee for a cozy and comfortable fit.
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Nike's Dri-FIT Legend Top is crafted with lightweight, stretchy fabric to keep you cool and dry during workouts.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Available in 22 colors, this unisex hoodie is a must-have for anyone's wardrobe.
Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Pants
Gear up for your fall workouts with Nike's Therma Pants which feature a roomy and tapered fit ideal for stretching and squatting.
