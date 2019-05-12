Getting Brie Bella's approval isn't exactly easy.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Brie and her sister, Nikki Bella, at the 3rd Annual Best Buddies Mother's Day Celebration at La Villa Contenta in Malibu, California, on Saturday, where Nikki said her twin used to be a "B" to her new boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev.

"He's amazing," Nikki raved of her Dancing With the Stars partner-turned boyfriend. "He makes me really happy, which is good."

"It took me a while [to approve]," Brie confessed. "But I do. I approve. He's so sweet. Birdie loves him."

According to Nikki -- who has been romantically linked to Artem as early as December of last year -- the dance pro was a recent guest on her and Brie's podcast, The Bellas Podcast. That's when Brie's old judgments came up.

"I was very nervous about [it] and the questions she asked, I was like, 'I can't believe you're asking [this]!" Nikki dished. "But she talks about some stories of what a 'B' she used to be to him. Like, I mean, she put him through a lot."

"You're welcome for protecting you," Brie teased. "And for caring."

While Nikki has been hitting the dating pool after her split from John Cena last year, Brie has been happily married to Daniel Bryan, real name Bryan Danielson, since 2014. They're parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Birdie.

"He's out of town, he's wrestling in Europe right now, so for my Mother's Day gift, he got us matching outfits," Brie shared of her and Birdie's sweet looks on Saturday. The group headed out for the day's event in support of Maria Shriver, who is a global ambassador for Best Buddies International. The organization -- which is dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities -- is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

"We absolutely love Maria Shriver and we love everything she does with Best Buddies, and just what their organization does for them is just absolutely amazing," Nikki expressed. "It means a lot to us. So, we loved representing that."

"And I think too, as a mom, you don't want to ever have anyone ever singled out. So I love that they create opportunities for one-on-one friendships. Just me, as a mom, I think it means so much to make everyone equal and everyone have something to do," Brie added.

For more information on how you can help make a difference in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, please visit bestbuddies.org.

