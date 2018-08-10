Nikki Bella might still be reeling from her breakup with John Cena.

The WWE star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a message on what would've been their six-year anniversary. "You've changed me forever. And I'll never forget you," the post read.

The sweet message came just weeks after the season finale of Total Bellas, where Nikki, 34, and John, 41, officially called of their wedding for the second time.

8/9 | 6 A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Aug 9, 2018 at 4:09pm PDT

"I've ruined everyone's fairy tale. My heart hurts so bad," Nikki said of her cancelled wedding. “...Even though I was going through depression, I think when you have a relationship in the public eye, it’s like you don’t want to let your fans down."

While she felt ready to find herself, Nikki wasn't totally convinced that it was the end of her love story with John.

"I feel like I’m starting the journey of finding me again… and when I heal myself and find what's wrong with me, he will be there. And if not, it wasn’t meant to be,” she concluded.

Following the finale, John took to Twitter to share a cryptic message of his own. "If you can learn something from your experiences, good and bad, you will live with little to no regret," he wrote.

The couple called off their engagement for the first time back in April, but were rumored to have reconciled for a moment. After a source told ET that those rumors were false, Nikki confirmed that the she and John were "just friends."

“He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months, and I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn't realize how strong I had it,” she said in a vlog post. “... Hopefully one day we will get back together. And if we don't, we just want each other to be very, very happy.”

