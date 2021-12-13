First, the good news for Nintendo fans out there: We saw tons of Nintendo Switch deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday and they keep rolling into the holiday season too. Whether you're looking for a Nintendo Switch or a game to play on your console, there are deals out there from GameStop, Walmart, and Amazon.

And now, the bad news: The latest version of the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, has already sold out at virtually every major retailer. But we were able to track down the new Nintendo console online in time for holiday gifting.

Right now, you can access a Nintendo Switch OLED deal at Amazon -- as long as you're a Prime member.

The main upgrade in the Nintendo Switch OLED is screen quality and screen size: It's a 7-inch console, as compared to the older Switch's 6.2-inch screen size. It also comes with a wider kickstand, better speakers and twice the internal storage, or 64GB. It also comes with a new style of dock, with a built-in wired LAN port.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for $350, or $50 more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($300). Nintendo also sells the colorful, smaller Nintendo Switch Lite for $199, a handheld console that plays all the Nintendo Switch games but does not connect to TVs.

The best Nintendo Switch console & controller deals

The best Nintendo Switch game deals

