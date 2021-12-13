Shopping

Nintendo Switch OLED Restock 2021: Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop Have Consoles Today

By ETonline Staff
Nintendo Switch OLED Model
First, the good news for Nintendo fans out there: We saw tons of Nintendo Switch deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday and they keep rolling into the holiday season too. Whether you're looking for a Nintendo Switch or a game to play on your console, there are deals out there from GameStop, Walmart, and Amazon. 

And now, the bad news: The latest version of the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, has already sold out at virtually every major retailer. But we were able to track down the new Nintendo console online in time for holiday gifting. 

Right now, you can access a Nintendo Switch OLED deal at Amazon -- as long as you're a Prime member. 

Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch™ OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con
This updated Nintendo tech device boasts a new screen, clearer colors and a wide adjustable stand to support all of your gaming needs wherever you go.
$349 AT AMAZON
$349 AT WALMART
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ Red & Blue Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ Red & Blue Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ Red & Blue Joy-Con
$432 AT AMAZON
$489 AT WALMART
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Universal Mario Case
Nintendo Switch OLED Neon with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Case Bundle
GameStop
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Universal Mario Case
$430 AT GAMESTOP
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle with Zelda: Skyward Sword and Mytrix Wireless Switch Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle w/ Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and Mytrix Wireless Switch Pro Controller
Walmart
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle with Zelda: Skyward Sword and Mytrix Wireless Switch Pro Controller
$861$640 AT WALMART

The main upgrade in the Nintendo Switch OLED is screen quality and screen size: It's a 7-inch console, as compared to the older Switch's 6.2-inch screen size. It also comes with a wider kickstand, better speakers and twice the internal storage, or 64GB. It also comes with a new style of dock, with a built-in wired LAN port.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for $350, or $50 more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($300). Nintendo also sells the colorful, smaller Nintendo Switch Lite for $199, a handheld console that plays all the Nintendo Switch games but does not connect to TVs.

The best Nintendo Switch console & controller deals

Nintendo Switch Bundle with 12 Month Membership and Carry Case
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch Bundle with 12 Month Membership and Carry Case
This $399 bundle gets you a year of Nintendo Switch Online and a neon blue carrying case for free.
$299
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Walmart
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
On top of offering you Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, this bundle also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online.
$416
Nintendo Switch Bundle: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Red and Blue Joy-Con Wheel, and Travel Case
Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: Red and Blue Joy-Con Improved Battery Life 32GB Console,Red and Blue Joy-Con Wheel, Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game Disc and Travel Case
Walmart
Nintendo Switch Bundle: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Red and Blue Joy-Con Wheel, and Travel Case
$713$560
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch Lite
Walmart
Nintendo Switch Lite
$276
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair, Neon Red and Neon Blue
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair, Neon Red and Neon Blue
Walmart
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair, Neon Red and Neon Blue
$79$69 AT WALMART

The best Nintendo Switch game deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
$60$35
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
$60$39
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Walmart
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
$60$49
NBA 2K22
NBA 2K22
Walmart
NBA 2K22
$60$26
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Amazon
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
$60$50
Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe
Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe
Walmart
Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe
$41$35
Super Mario: Odyssey
Super Mario: Odyssey
Walmart
Super Mario: Odyssey
$40$35
Jumanji: The Video Game
Jumanji: The Video Game
Walmart
Jumanji: The Video Game
$40$14
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Walmart
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
$55$44
LEGO: Jurassic World
LEGO: Jurassic World
Walmart
LEGO: Jurassic World
$40$15
LEGO: Harry Potter Collection
LEGO: Harry Potter Collection
Walmart
LEGO: Harry Potter Collection
$20$15
Nickelodeon Kart Racer
Nickelodeon Kart Racer
Walmart
Nickelodeon Kart Racer
$28$18

