Young Hollywood is rallying behind Demi Lovato as she continues her road to recovery following her relapse and subsequent hospitalization.

ET caught up with stars including Noah Cyrus, Lauren Jauregui and Lucy Hale at Sunday’s 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, where celebs voiced their support for Lovato, who was nominated for several awards including Choice Female Artist.

Cyrus praised the struggling singer for sharing her experiences with the public.

“I've known Demi since I was a kid -- like really young kid -- and I love her more than anything in the world, so I'm rooting her on so much and I love how honest she's been with everybody,” Cyrus said. “I love you Demi, I'm rooting for you and I'm praying for you. We're like childhood family, you know?"

“I've sent her 'I love you's and everything like that,” she added.

Fifth Harmony songstress, Lauren Jauregui, said she had been in touch with Lovato, and that the best thing fans can do for her pal is to give her space to heal. Like Cyrus, she also praised Lovato for being open about her personal struggles.

“I have spoken with her and honestly, I just send so much love," Jauregui said. “We all go through our own struggles in life, and I feel like it's incredibly brave of her to be so open about it. I think being famous [makes it] hard to go through things like that -- having everybody in your business is obviously invasive, so I just send her love and healing from whatever place I can. She knows I love her.”

Pretty Little Liars star, Lucy Hale, noted how much of an inspiration she felt Lovato is.

“I've always respected how open she is about her struggles,” Hale said. “I think she's incredible. She's strong and mainly inspiring and I know she can overcome it. She's a strong person.”



It wasn’t just the young ladies voicing their support for the singer. Nick Cannon, who co-hosted the award show, also gave Lovato kudos for the way she has handled her relapse.

“I commend her strength,” Cannon said. “Taking an opportunity like this, where most people would be judging you, [and being] out there in the public and embrace it. None of us are perfect and we all need help and we all have certain burdens and she's dealing with hers in public and I pray and wish her nothing but good energy and recovery.”

Meghan Trainor, who performed with Lovato at the 2016 GRAMMY Awards, also had an encouraging message for the 25-year-old star.

“We love you, Demi,” she said. “You're so strong. We know you'll come back stronger than ever and I can't wait for her return.”

