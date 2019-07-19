Don't miss discounts on Khloe Kardashian's denim brand!

Multiple styles of Good American jeans are 33% off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The inclusive collection offers sizes from 00 to 24 and is brimming with a number of flattering styles from classic skinny jeans to cool straight-leg silhouettes.

Jeans seem to be a hit item at the Nordstrom sale. One of Meghan Markle's favorite denim brands, Mother, is also discounted and the pair is about to be sold out, so we suggest you act fast as the sale ends on Aug. 4.

Shop Khloe's Good American jeans on sale, below.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Public Access Starts Today!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Brand Is 33% Off

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Rare Discount on Bestselling Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit