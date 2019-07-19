Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Khloe Kardashian's Denim Brand Is 33% Off

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Khloe Kardashian on WWHL
Don't miss discounts on Khloe Kardashian's denim brand! 

Multiple styles of Good American jeans are 33% off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The inclusive collection offers sizes from 00 to 24 and is brimming with a number of flattering styles from classic skinny jeans to cool straight-leg silhouettes. 

Jeans seem to be a hit item at the Nordstrom sale. One of Meghan Markle's favorite denim brands, Mother, is also discounted and the pair is about to be sold out, so we suggest you act fast as the sale ends on Aug. 4. 

Shop Khloe's Good American jeans on sale, below. 

Good American Good Curve Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

Good American Good Curve Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $179 $120

Good American Good Curve Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

Good American Good Curve Straight Leg Jeans $185 $124 

Good American Good Legs Cascade Hem Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom

Good American Good Legs Cascade Hem Skinny Jeans, $150 $100

Good American Good Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom

Good American Good Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $150 $100

Good American Good Legs Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom

Good American Good Legs Skinny Jeans, $169 $113

