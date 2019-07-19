Want Meghan Markle's jeans?

You can now get your hands on one of her favorite denim brands, Mother, at a discount, thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Just like how the duchess' exact pair flew off the shelves when she wore them in 2017 at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry (it sold out multiple times), the black Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans from Mother, which are currently reduced from $228 to $152 at Nordstrom, are quickly being copped -- there are only a couple of sizes left!

So, we suggest you hurry and score the versatile, wear-everyday jeans before they sell out. And while you're at it, scoop up Meghan's exact Looker Frayed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Love Gun jeans -- not on sale, but still available in a few sizes.

Shop Mother jeans on sale:

Shop Meghan's exact jeans:

