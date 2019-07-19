Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Public Access Begins! Shop Now!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to the public!

Nordstrom credit card holders previously had early access while everyone else got a sneak peek, but now anyone can shop the department store’s biggest sale.

There are limited-time discounts on thousands of full-price products across categories, including women’s fashion, beauty and home, which you can shop online or at the store.

The Nordstrom sale is perfect if you’re looking to start fall shopping early, score last-minute pieces for an upcoming summer vacation or buy exclusive makeup and skincare bundles from brands you’ve been wanting to try out.

Highlights include skinny jeans from Meghan Markle’s go-to denim brand, a cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan, Spanx faux leather leggings you’ll wear in heavy rotation and the bestselling Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lips products.

Catch up on all the details you need to know about the Nordstrom sale, and shop ET Style’s picks below.

When Does the Sale End?

The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5.

Which Brands Will Go on Sale?

Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands.

Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts.

Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach

High-Street: Topshop, ASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell

Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy

Beauty: Dior, La Mer, Le Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury

Shop our picks:

