Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Public Access Begins! Shop Now!
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to the public!
Nordstrom credit card holders previously had early access while everyone else got a sneak peek, but now anyone can shop the department store’s biggest sale.
There are limited-time discounts on thousands of full-price products across categories, including women’s fashion, beauty and home, which you can shop online or at the store.
The Nordstrom sale is perfect if you’re looking to start fall shopping early, score last-minute pieces for an upcoming summer vacation or buy exclusive makeup and skincare bundles from brands you’ve been wanting to try out.
Highlights include skinny jeans from Meghan Markle’s go-to denim brand, a cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan, Spanx faux leather leggings you’ll wear in heavy rotation and the bestselling Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lips products.
Catch up on all the details you need to know about the Nordstrom sale, and shop ET Style’s picks below.
When Does the Sale End?
The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5.
Which Brands Will Go on Sale?
Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands.
Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts.
Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach
High-Street: Topshop, ASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell
Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy
Beauty: Dior, La Mer, Le Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury
Shop our picks:
Alo Double Take Crop Sweatshirt,
$88 $58
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings,
$59 $39
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan,
$116 $77
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra,
$68 $41
Oliver Peoples Sayer Aviator Sunglasses,
$420 $281
Ray-Ban Highstreet Round Sunglasses,
$158 $105
Chelsea28 Floral & Dot Print Wrap Dress,
$169 $100
Sam Edelman Leather Moto Jacket,
$360 $240
Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans,
$228 $152
Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot,
$250 $165
UGG Kantner Pajama Pants,
$68 $45
Rag & Bone Raina Metallic Sweater Tank,
$295 $197
Paige Hoxton Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans,
$229 $153
Sunday Riley Essentials Set,
$148 $99
The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Curling Iron,
$199 $133
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Throw Blanket,
$147 $97
Serene House Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser,
$50 $33
Missoni Home Stephan Bath Towel,
$85 $60
Anthropologie Attingham Pitcher,
$58 $38
Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set,
$299 $200
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo,
$43 $25
NARS Hot Tropic Lip Gloss Set,
$96 $39
Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set,
$101 $69
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings,
$98 $65
Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt,
$158 $100
Sanctuary Plus Size Rowen Military Jacket,
$129 $86
NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo,
$190 $95
Vince Textured V-Neck Sweater,
$275 $184
Steve Madden Jillian Bootie,
$130 $87
Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot,
$150 $100
Michele Relevé Diamond Two-Tone Watch
$2895 $1939
Marc Jacobs The Box Bag,
$295 $196
Tom Ford Eye & Mini Lip Set,
$126 $88
simplehuman Sensor Mirror Pro Wide View,
$400 $250
T3 Grey SinglePass Curl 1.25-inch,
$160 $107
La Mer The Soothing Collection,
$475 $360
Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles,
$75 $55
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit,
$78 $60
