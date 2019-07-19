Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Public Access Begins! Shop Now!

By Amy Lee‍
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to the public! 

Nordstrom credit card holders previously had early access while everyone else got a sneak peek, but now anyone can shop the department store’s biggest sale. 

There are limited-time discounts on thousands of full-price products across categories, including women’s fashion, beauty and home, which you can shop online or at the store. 

The Nordstrom sale is perfect if you’re looking to start fall shopping early, score last-minute pieces for an upcoming summer vacation or buy exclusive makeup and skincare bundles from brands you’ve been wanting to try out. 

Highlights include skinny jeans from Meghan Markle’s go-to denim brand, a cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan, Spanx faux leather leggings you’ll wear in heavy rotation and the bestselling Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lips products. 

Catch up on all the details you need to know about the Nordstrom sale, and shop ET Style’s picks below. 

When Does the Sale End? 

The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5. 

Which Brands Will Go on Sale? 

Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands. 

Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts. 

Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach

High-Street: TopshopASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell 

Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy 

Beauty: Dior, La MerLe Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury 

Shop our picks:  

Alo Double Take Crop Sweatshirt
Nordstrom

Alo Double Take Crop Sweatshirt, $88 $58 

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $59 $39

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan, $116 $77

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, $68 $41

Oliver Peoples Sayer Aviator Sunglasses
Nordstrom

Oliver Peoples Sayer Aviator Sunglasses, $420 $281

Ray-Ban Highstreet Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom

Ray-Ban Highstreet Round Sunglasses, $158 $105

Chelsea28 Floral & Dot Print Wrap Dress
Nordstrom

Chelsea28 Floral & Dot Print Wrap Dress, $169 $100

Sam Edelman Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Leather Moto Jacket, $360 $240

Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom

Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans, $228 $152

Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot, $250 $165

UGG Kantner Pajama Pants
Nordstrom

UGG Kantner Pajama Pants, $68 $45 

Rag & Bone Raina Metallic Sweater Tank
Nordstrom

Rag & Bone Raina Metallic Sweater Tank, $295 $197

Paige Hoxton Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom

Paige Hoxton Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans, $229 $153

Sunday Riley Essentials Set
Nordstrom

Sunday Riley Essentials Set, $148 $99  

The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Curling Iron
Nordstrom

The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Curling Iron, $199 $133

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Throw Blanket
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Throw Blanket, $147 $97 

Serene House Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom

Serene House Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser, $50 $33 

Missoni Home Stephan Bath Towel
Nordstrom

Missoni Home Stephan Bath Towel, $85 $60

Anthropologie Attingham Pitcher
Nordstrom

Anthropologie Attingham Pitcher, $58 $38 

Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set, $299 $200

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo
Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo, $43 $25

NARS Hot Tropic Lip Gloss Set
Nordstrom

NARS Hot Tropic Lip Gloss Set, $96 $39

Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set
Nordstrom

Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set, $101 $69 

Spanx faux leather leggings
Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98 $65

Rails plaid shirt
Nordstrom

Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt, $158 $100

Sanctuary Plus Size Rowen Military Jacket
Nordstrom

Sanctuary Plus Size Rowen Military Jacket, $129 $86

Neulash lash serum
Nordstrom

NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo, $190 $95 

Vince textured v-neck sweater
Nordstrom

Vince Textured V-Neck Sweater, $275 $184

Steve Madden jillian bootie
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Jillian Bootie, $130 $87

Hunter rain boots
Nordstrom

Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot, $150 $100

Michele diamond two-tone watch
Nordstrom

Michele Relevé Diamond Two-Tone Watch $2895 $1939 

Marc Jacobs yellow box bag
Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs The Box Bag, $295 $196 

Tom Ford eye and mini lip set
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Eye & Mini Lip Set, $126 $88

simplehuman sensor mirror pro wide view
Nordstrom

simplehuman Sensor Mirror Pro Wide View, $400 $250

T3 singlepass curl 1.25 inch
Nordstrom

T3 Grey SinglePass Curl 1.25-inch, $160 $107

La Mer soothing collection
Nordstrom

La Mer The Soothing Collection, $475 $360

Diptyque mini candle set
Nordstrom

Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles, $75 $55

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lip kit
Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $78 $60

