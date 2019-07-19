Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop the Best Discounted Beauty & Hair Tools

By Amy Lee‍, Faye Witherall
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale went live this morning, and one category emerged as a clear winner: beauty tools! 

First up, hair. We’ve been coveting celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa’s Beachwaver pro curling iron all summer, as the self-rotating curling iron effortlessly creates beach-tousled waves. Want more proof? Hundreds of positive reviews have sung praises for the innovative tool.

The hair tools don’t end there -- Drybar’s beloved heated straightening brush set is 30% off right now, designed to keep your locks sleek and shiny despite the summer humidity. 

There are so many luxury skincare tools on sale, too! The NuFace facial toning kit, a clinically-tested anti-aging tool designed to minimize wrinkles and tighten skin, is reduced over $100. The beloved Foreo Luna facial cleanser, Dr. Dennis Gross facial steamer and more are also discounted. 

Ahead, shop the best makeup, skincare and hair tool deals you can't pass up. 

The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Curling Iron
The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Curling Iron, $199 $133

NUFACE White Trinity Anniversary Facial Toning Kit
NuFace White Trinity Anniversary Facial Toning Kit, $325 $218

Foreo Luna Mini 2 Compact Facial Cleansing Device
Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Device, $139 $94

T3 Cura Hair Dryer
T3 Cura Hair Dryer, $235 $155

simplehuman sensor mirror pro wide view
simplehuman Sensor Mirror Pro Wide View, $400 $250

Drybar get brushin and crushin set
Drybar Get Brushin' & Crushin' Set, $238 $165

slip for beauty sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Queen Pillowcases
Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Queen Pillowcases, $170 $119

Luxie The Classic Face Set
Luxie The Classic Face Set, $76 $35

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Steam Like a Pro Set
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Steam Like a Pro Set, $190 $139

Dermaflash Glow in a Flash Set
Dermaflash Glow in a Flash Set, $225 $151

Skin Inc. Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++ Set
Skin Inc. Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++ Set, $330 $199

