Hunter boots are on sale at Nordstrom!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering a 33% off discount on various styles of the iconic Hunter rain boots.

These boots are a staple for the upcoming fall season, and celebrities are often spotted wearing the functional yet stylish footwear, including Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Alessandra Ambrosio, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Rihanna and more.

Even the royals are fans. Meghan Markle has previously rocked the boots from the British heritage brand (it's been around for 163 years!).

Jennifer Garner BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Take advantage of the rare discounts and shop ET Style's picks, ahead.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop the Best Picks From Ray-Ban, La Mer, Sam Edelman & More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Khloe Kardashian's Denim Brand Is 33% Off

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Brand Is 33% Off