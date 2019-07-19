Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: The Celebrity-Approved Hunter Boots Are Majorly Discounted

By Amy Lee‍ , Faye Witherall
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Jennifer Garner hunter boots nordstrom anniversary sale 1280
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hunter boots are on sale at Nordstrom! 

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering a 33% off discount on various styles of the iconic Hunter rain boots. 

These boots are a staple for the upcoming fall season, and celebrities are often spotted wearing the functional yet stylish footwear, including Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Alessandra Ambrosio, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Rihanna and more.

Even the royals are fans. Meghan Markle has previously rocked the boots from the British heritage brand (it's been around for 163 years!). 

Jennifer Garner in red hunter rain boots

Jennifer Garner

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Reese Witherspoon in yellow Hunter rain boots

Reese Witherspoon

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Alessandra Ambrosio in Hunter rain boots

Alessandra Ambrosio

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Take advantage of the rare discounts and shop ET Style's picks, ahead. 

Hunter rain boots
Nordstrom

Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot, $150 $100

Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot
Nordstrom

Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot, $140 $90

Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Nordstrom

Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot, $135 $90

Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot
Nordstrom

Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot, $150 $100

Hunter Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot
Nordstrom

Hunter Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot, $155 $100

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop the Best Picks From Ray-Ban, La Mer, Sam Edelman & More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Khloe Kardashian's Denim Brand Is 33% Off

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Brand Is 33% Off