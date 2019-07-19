Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: The Celebrity-Approved Hunter Boots Are Majorly Discounted
Hunter boots are on sale at Nordstrom!
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering a 33% off discount on various styles of the iconic Hunter rain boots.
These boots are a staple for the upcoming fall season, and celebrities are often spotted wearing the functional yet stylish footwear, including Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Alessandra Ambrosio, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Rihanna and more.
Even the royals are fans. Meghan Markle has previously rocked the boots from the British heritage brand (it's been around for 163 years!).
Take advantage of the rare discounts and shop ET Style's picks, ahead.
Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot,
$150 $100
Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot,
$140 $90
Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot, $135 $90
Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot,
$150 $100
Hunter Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot,
$155 $100
