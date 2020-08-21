Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Best Loungewear Deals for Fall

By ETonline Staff
Need more comfortable clothes to wear at home? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is packed with big discounts on loungewear from top brands such as Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Zella and more. These deals will have you getting cozy in a new pair of joggers, a plush robe and soft tee. As we approach fall, you'll be glad to have scored must-have loungewear deals from the sale for chilly days ahead.

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's annual shopping event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, beautyjackets, skincare, underweardiamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop loungewear deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and check out ET Style's top picks.

Cozy Long Cardigan
Leith
Leith Cozy Long Cardigan
Nordstrom
Cozy Long Cardigan
Leith

A cozy, long cardigan by Leith with shawl-style collar and open front.

REGULARLY $69

Cozy Top
BP
BP. Cozy Top
Nordstrom
Cozy Top
BP

Choose from three colors and prints; all are soft, cozy and available in regular and plus sizes.

REGULARLY $39

Gertie Full Zip Hoodie
UGG
UGG Gertie Full Zip Hoodie
Nordstrom
Gertie Full Zip Hoodie
UGG

A stylish, cozy zip-up hoodie from UGG.

REGULARLY $88

Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt
Caslon
Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt
Caslon

Collect multiple colors of this versatile Caslon T-shirt.

REGULARLY $25

Sun Soaker Lounge Set
Honeydew Intimates
Honeydew Intimates Sun Soaker Lounge Set
Nordstrom
Sun Soaker Lounge Set
Honeydew Intimates

An adorable lounge set of oversized T-shirt and drawstring shorts from Honeydew Intimates.

REGULARLY $68

Live In Jogger Pants
Zella
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Live In Jogger Pants
Zella

These comfy Zella joggers are a popular item. Wear while relaxing on the couch or for running essential errands.

REGULARLY $59

Chenille Robe
Giraffe at Home
Giraffe at Home Chenille Robe
Nordstrom
Chenille Robe
Giraffe at Home

This plush chenille robe will keep you warm and bundled on chilly nights.

REGULARLY $119

See all loungewear at Nordstrom.

