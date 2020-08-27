Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Last Days to Shop the Very Best Deals

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is ending on Sunday, which means you have a few days left to save big on your favorite brands such as Kate Spade, Tory Burch, La Mer, Tom Ford, Hanky Panky, Nike, Tumi, Superga and so many more at the department store's biggest sale event of the year.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, boots and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids.

The retailer's annual event is Nordstrom's biggest sale aside from the Black Friday deal bonanza, whether you have early shopping access as a Nordstrom cardholder or not. Items have been selling out quickly, so we suggest to hurry and grab your favorites!

Ahead, everything you need to know about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and browse through our selection of the very best deals to shop before the sale ends.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Every summer, Nordstrom celebrates with a can't-miss super sale on women's and men's clothing, accessories, home decor and more. As per usual, you can expect the Anniversary Sale to feature new arrivals from top brands at great prices.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock exclusive Early Access shopping. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to everyone. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Is the sale online or in stores?

Great news: both! You can shop the sale in open stores during their normal business hours. See open stores here. Online shopping begins at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT.

Grab your Nordstrom card and keep reading for the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals curated by the ET Style team -- we'll be updating as they roll in! Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

