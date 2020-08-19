The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here! After weeks of pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. But hurry: the hottest deals are selling out fast.

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Superga, Nike, AG Jeans, Stella McCartney, Fendi, Charlotte Tilbury, Alo, Hanky Panky, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi luggage, Sunday Riley, Theory and so many more.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers. Other sale categories include, home decor, kitchenware and stuff for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

The retailer's annual shopping event is Nordstrom's biggest sale aside from the Black Friday deal bonanza, whether you have early shopping access as a Nordstrom cardholder or not.

Ahead, the info you need to get ready to preview and shop the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Every summer, Nordstrom celebrates with a can't-miss super sale on women's and men's clothing, accessories, home decor and more. As per usual, you can expect the Anniversary Sale to feature new arrivals from top brands at great prices. Shop online or in person -- see open stores here -- and keep reading to discover Early Access dates for Nordy cardmembers.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock exclusive Early Access shopping. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to everyone. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Is the sale online or in stores?

Great news: both! You can shop the sale in open stores during their normal business hours. Online shopping begins at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT.

Grab your Nordstrom card and keep reading and keep reading for the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals curated by the ET Style team -- we'll be updating as they roll in! Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

The Best Items to Add to Your Wish List

Ensure you're ready to score the these amazing deals before they sell out!

The Best Beauty Deals From Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer and More

Score beauty exclusives, discounts and more on your favorite makeup and skincare brands.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals on Bras and Underwear

Top lingerie brands such as Natori, Wacoal and Hanky Panky are on sale.

The Best Leggings for Lounging at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shop our picks from Spanx, Nike, Adidas and more.

The Best Kate Spade New York Bags and Jewelry Deals

We can't resist the fashion brand's handbags, sunglasses and jewelry.

The Best Home Items From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

From bath towels to diffusers to a silk pillowcase, there's no better time to spruce up your home than the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Best Outerwear Deals From AllSaints, Patagonia and More

Fashion favorites such as Theory, Patagonia, AllSaints and Zella are just a few of the brands you'll find.

Save Almost $100 on Burberry Cat-Eye Sunglasses

The fashion-forward 54mm Check Detail Polarized Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses are on sale for $196.90 -- they're regularly $294.

Best Loungewear Deals for Fall

Deal after deal will have you getting cozy in a new pair of joggers, a plush robe and soft tee.

Celeb-Loved Skincare Products on Sale

Chances are, celebrities have tried the best of the best in skincare, and it only intrigues us to try their favorites ourselves.

The Best Activewear on Sale at Nordstrom

Durable running shoe styles, sports bras, running tights and more are all on sale.

The Best Kitchen Deals to Bookmark from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

We *need* those pale pink stemless wine glasses.

Save $35 on These Tie-Dye Superga Sneakers at the Nordstrom Sale

The Superga 2306 Fancotw Slip-On Platform Sneaker is marked down by nearly 40%.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Build a Capsule Wardrobe From These Deals

Start with a blazer, a cardigan, a black pant and other wardrobe essentials.

Wireless Bras That Are Selling Out Fast

Hop on these deals as soon as you can!

