Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: The 11 Best Bra and Underwear Deals

By ETonline Staff
Natori bra
Nordstrom

Need new undergarments? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering amazing deals on bras and underwear from top lingerie brands such as Natori, Wacoal, Hanky Panky and more. Score deals on top drawer essentials from a comfortable T-shirt bra to a lace thong. You'll also find discounts on shapewear from Spanx.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, jacketsloungewear, skincare, diamonds and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. 

The mega-sale features markdowns on brands like Kate Spade, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, and more.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop deals on bras and underwear at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Regular Rise Lace Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Nordstrom
Regular Rise Lace Thong
Hanky Panky

Get multiple colors of the popular Hanky Panky lace thong.

REGULARLY $22

Bliss Cotton French Cut Brief (Girls)
Natori
Bliss Cotton Girl Brief
Nordstrom
Bliss Cotton French Cut Brief (Girls)
Natori

Stock up on these comfy briefs for young ladies, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $20

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori

The Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is equally pretty and practical. This comfortable T-shirt bra has great fit and provides support where it's needed. It has over 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

REGULARLY $68

Perfect Primer Underwire Bra
Wacoal
Perfect Primer Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
Perfect Primer Underwire Bra
Wacoal

A great bra to wear under t-shirts, and a top-seller during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. 

REGULARLY $62

Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra
Spanx
Spanx Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra
Nordstrom
Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra
Spanx

A comfortable bra utilizing undetectable technology for smooth lines and the ultimate support.

REGULARLY $68

Yogi Convertible Sports Bra
Natori
Natori Yogi Convertible Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Yogi Convertible Sports Bra
Natori

Great for high-impact workouts, this Natori sports bra features a hidden underwire, light foam cups and moisture-wicking CoolMax fabric.

REGULARLY $69

OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Shorts
Spanx
Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Shorts
Spanx
OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Shorts
Spanx

Get a deal on the essential Spanx shaper shorts that sculpts the waist, tummy, hips, thighs and butt.

REGULARLY $64

C Magnifique Nouveau Full Coverage Underwire Bra
Chantelle Lingerie
Chantelle Lingerie C Magnifique Nouveau Full Coverage Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
C Magnifique Nouveau Full Coverage Underwire Bra
Chantelle Lingerie

This Chantelle Lingerie full coverage bra is perfect for a big bust.

REGULARLY $74

Soft Stretch Bikini
Chantelle Lingerie
Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Bikini
Nordstrom
Soft Stretch Bikini
Chantelle Lingerie

A classic soft bikini panty with a smooth, line-free look.

REGULARLY $20

How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra
Wacoal
Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra
Wacoal

The Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra has an ultra-smooth, bulge-free fit -- ideal for wearing under fitted clothing.

REGULARLY $65

Signature Lace Vikini
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Signature Lace Vikini
Nordstrom
Signature Lace Vikini
Hanky Panky

This vikini is the perfect combination of comfort, coverage and flattering fit.

REGULARLY $30

See all the bras and underwear on sale at Nordstrom.

