Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: The 9 Best Bra and Underwear Deals
Need new undergarments? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering amazing deals on bras and underwear from top lingerie brands such as Natori, Wacoal, Hanky Panky and more. Score deals on top drawer essentials from a comfortable T-shirt bra to a lace thong. You'll also find discounts on shapewear from Spanx.
Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jacketsloungewear, skincare, diamonds and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.
The mega-sale features markdowns on brands like Kate Spade, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, and more.
Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Shop deals on bras and underwear at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.
The Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is equally pretty and practical. This comfortable T-shirt bra has great fit and provides support where it's needed. It has over 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.
A comfortable bra utilizing undetectable technology for smooth lines and the ultimate support.
Get multiple colors of the popular Hanky Panky lace thong.
Great for high-impact workouts, this Natori sports bra features a hidden underwire, light foam cups and moisture-wicking CoolMax fabric.
Get a deal on the essential Spanx shaper shorts that sculpts the waist, tummy, hips, thighs and butt.
This Chantelle Lingerie full coverage bra is perfect for a big bust.
A classic soft bikini panty with a smooth, line-free look.
The Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra has an ultra-smooth, bulge-free fit -- ideal for wearing under fitted clothing.
These lace boyshorts are so comfy and cute.
See all the bras and underwear on sale at Nordstrom.
