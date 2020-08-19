Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Menswear Deals
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has finally arrived! The shopping extravaganza features major markdowns on women’s clothing, men's clothing, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty items, home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily.
Shoppers will find deep discounts on men's clothing items from several brands including Levi's, Tom's of London, Polo by Ralph Lauren, Theory, and Patagonia, plus markdowns on Fendi, Nike, Stella McCartney, Adidas, Le Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, and more.
Typically held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s annual sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Also, if you saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out even faster.
The big sale ends on Aug. 30, so be sure to grab some of your favorite brands before the prices go back up.
Check back with ET Style for more sales!
A comfortable slim fit short sleeve shirt with a modern pattern.
Ripped mid-rise skinny jeans made from stretch-denim tailored for a slim build.
Dress down and stay stylish with these versatile three-pocket slim fit joggers.
A cotton jersey material short sleeve polo shirt goes great with any casual look.
Lightweight relaxed-fit khakis made from stretch twill.
A modern-cut dress shirt made of crisp cotton with adjustable button cuffs and a spread collar.
Four pocket flat front shorts with a bit of stretch made from quick-dry material.
Stand out with this striped pocket polo button-down made from a stretch-cotton blend for a breathable and comfortable fit.
These slim-fit stretch material flat-front chinos are great for summer weather.
A casual slim-fit zip top perfect for layering.
