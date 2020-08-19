Looking for new shoes for fall? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering great deals on footwear from fashion favorites such as Nike, Tory Burch, Steve Madden, Sorel and more. Save on a stylish, sleek pair of ankle boots to wear with sweaters and leggings for colder days ahead or a new pair of running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Leigh T-Logo Sneaker Tory Burch Nordstrom Leigh T-Logo Sneaker Tory Burch A versatile white low-top sneaker, featuring Tory Burch's iconic logo. REGULARLY $228 $149.90 at Nordstrom

Derika Leather Boot Vince Camuto Nordstrom Derika Leather Boot Vince Camuto These Vince Camuto Derika Leather Boots are perfect for the upcoming fall/winter season. ORIGINALLY $239.95 $149.90 at Nordstrom

Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD You'll wear these Marc Fisher LTD pointed-toe ankle booties for seasons to come. Available in five colors. REGULARLY $189.95 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule Steve Madden Nordstrom Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule Steve Madden We love the statement-making leopard print of this Steve Madden mule with chain detail. REGULARLY $89.95 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot Steve Madden Nordstrom Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot Steve Madden These Steve Madden Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boots will work perfectly with tons of stylish fall and winter outfits ORIGINALLY $129.95 $79.90 at Nordstrom

Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker Caslon Nordstrom Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker Caslon These trendy Caslon Aidy Wedge Sneakers are water resistant and truly stylish. ORIGINALLY $99.95 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Chayze Platform Sneaker UGG Nordstrom Chayze Platform Sneaker UGG These Ugg Chayze Platform Sneakers are right on trend and come in four colors: white and black, charcoal leather, black leather and lava flow. ORIGINALLY $99.95 $64.99 at Nordstrom

See all shoe deals at Nordstrom.

