The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is ending in a few days, but the amazing deals are still rolling in. Today, we are shopping this timeless Coach leather crossbody bag, which is 39% off. Shop today before it sells out!

If you're looking to invest in a timeless handbag, this one from Coach is the perfect pick. Coach is known for its quality leather goods, and this Courier Leather Convertible Bag is one that will never go out of style. The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody, and the top-stitching detail adds another luxurious touch.

Available in dark brown or black leather, you can't go wrong with either color. Regularly sold for $495, grab this handbag for $299.90 before it's too late -- this is a deal you won't want to miss!

Shop the Coach Courier Leather Convertible Bag below.

