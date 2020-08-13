Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save $125 on Dior Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Want to get a deal on designer sunglasses? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering prices you don't want to miss on sunnies from top fashion brands, including a pair of stunning cat-eye sunglasses by Dior. The Dior Sostellaire 58mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses are on sale for $250.90 (regularly $375). The fashion-forward sunglasses feature a fierce, angular shape, tortoiseshell-style frames and lightweight lenses.

Normally held in July, the department store's annual shopping event begins a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all Nordstrom cardmembers can access the sale early before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card or browse through the online preview catalog in the meantime.

Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. Here are the key dates:

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Check out the Dior sunglasses and the entire Nordstrom sale.

See all Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items.

