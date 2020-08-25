Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Shoes and Boots From Tory Burch, UGG, Hunter and More

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

Looking for new shoes for fall? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering great deals on footwear from fashion favorites such as Nike, Tory Burch, Steve Madden, Sorel and more. Save on a stylish, sleek pair of ankle boots to wear with sweaters and leggings for colder days ahead or a new pair of running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle.

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Hunter, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Zela, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Tom FordSteve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, beautyjackets, loungewear, skincare, underweardiamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25deals under $50outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks below.

Leigh Lug Sole Bootie
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Leigh Lug Sole Bootie
Nordstrom
Leigh Lug Sole Bootie
Tory Burch

This bootie has a lug sole and slender straps that encompass the iconic Tory Burch logo. 

ORIGINALLY $398

Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Nordstrom
Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Tory Burch

A versatile white low-top sneaker, featuring Tory Burch's iconic logo.

REGULARLY $228

Derika Leather Boot
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Derika Leather Boot
Nordstrom
Derika Leather Boot
Vince Camuto

These Vince Camuto Derika leather boots are perfect for the upcoming fall and winter season. These fab boots come in both black and honey in suede.

REGULARLY $239.95

Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter

Don't miss out on this deal on the classic Hunter rain boot.

REGULARLY $150

Sarris Bootie
Allsaints
Allsaints Sarris Bootie
Nordstrom
Sarris Bootie
Allsaints

The Allsaints Sarris Booties are snake skin leather with a cone heel. These fall boots are $148 off the retail price.

ORIGINALLY $347.95

Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD
Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD

You'll wear these Marc Fisher LTD pointed-toe ankle booties for seasons to come. Available in five colors including black snake skin.

REGULARLY $189.95

Star Zebra High Top Sneaker
P448
P448 Star Zebra High Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Star Zebra High Top Sneaker
P448

These P448 Star Zebra High Top Sneakers are a hot commodity. Get them before they sell out.

ORIGINALLY $325

Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom
Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden

We love the statement-making leopard print of this Steve Madden mule with chain detail.

REGULARLY $89.95

Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot
Nordstrom
Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot
Steve Madden

These Steve Madden over the knee boots will work perfectly with tons of stylish fall and winter outfits.

REGULARLY $129.95

Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker
Caslon
Caslon Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker
Nordstrom
Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker
Caslon

These trendy Caslon Aidy Wedge Sneakers are water resistant and truly stylish.

REGULARLY $99.95

Chayze Platform Sneaker
UGG
Ugg Chayze Platform Sneaker
Nordstrom
Chayze Platform Sneaker
UGG

These Ugg Chayze platform sneakers are right on trend and come in four colorways: white and black, charcoal leather, black leather and lava flow.

REGULARLY $99.95

Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot
Nordstrom
Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot
UGG

The UGG Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boots are on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Get them while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $179.95

Fluffette Slipper
UGG
UGG Fluffette Slipper
Nordstrom
Fluffette Slipper
UGG

The UGG Fluffette Slipper is both comfortable and stylish.

REGULARLY $89.95

 

See all shoe deals at Nordstrom.

