The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost over, but you can still access big savings from the department store, including deals that are under $25.

The annual shopping event is filled with deals on big brands such as Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can still score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which usually launches in July, was pushed back due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The annual shopping extravaganza began on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders had early access to tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card.

Make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list and score must-have deals before they sell out. Prices go back up Aug. 31.

Shop the best deals under $25 below.

Dry Swoosh Bold Sports Bra Nike Nordstrom Dry Swoosh Bold Sports Bra Nike If you haven't updated your sports bra collection lately, score deals on quality brands like Nike while supplies last. REGULARLY $30 $21.90 at Nordstrom

Cozy Top BP. Nordstrom Cozy Top BP. This soft, cozy design will be your new favorite sleep top. REGULARLY $39 $24.90 at Nordstrom

Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky Nordstrom Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky Trust us, the Hanky Panky lace thong is one of the comfiest thongs out there. Buy more and save: get four pairs for $59. REGULARLY $22 $16.90 at Nordstrom

Heritage Crop T-Shirt Champion Nordstrom Heritage Crop T-Shirt Champion Made for sporty looks but cute enough to wear with everything. REGULARLY $35 $22.90 at Nordstrom

Cubic Zirconia Ear Crawlers Nordstrom Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Ear Crawlers Nordstrom Unique sparkly earrings that will add brilliance to any outfit. REGULARLY $39 $22.90 at Nordstrom

Nova Perforated Racerback Tank Zella Nordstrom Nova Perforated Racerback Tank Zella Get workout-ready in this perforated stretchy tank with a racer back. REGULARLY $39 $19.50 at Nordstrom

Absolute Camisole Halogen Nordstrom Absolute Camisole Halogen Layer up, or dress down, with a casual camisole made from stretchy material with adjustable straps. REGULARLY 19 $11 at Nordstrom

Kids' Classic Checker Slip-On Sneakers Vans Nordstrom Kids' Classic Checker Slip-On Sneakers Vans Casual slip-on sneakers with the signature Vans checkerboard print. REGULARLY $36.95 $24.90 at Nordstrom

Men’s Classic Fit Boxers Nordstrom Nordstrom Men’s Classic Fit Boxers Nordstrom Classic relaxed fix men’s boxers with great coverage. REGULARLY $39.50 $22.90 at Nordstrom

Old Skool III Backpack Vans Nordstrom Old Skool III Backpack Vans Get carried away with this Vans throwback-style backpack made from durable tech fabric. REGULARLY $36 $23.90 at Nordstrom

Small Unicorn Candle Anthropologie Nordstrom Small Unicorn Candle Anthropologie Light things up with this Anthropologie hand-poured paraffin wax blend candle in gardenia. REGULARLY $24 $15.90 at Nordstrom

GET MORE DEALS LIKE THESE -- IN YOUR INBOX! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Top Picks of Celeb-Loved Items on Sal

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks for Under $50

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Top Picks on Leggings Deals

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes, Bags and More