Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry Deals

kate spade nordstrom sale
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is full of incredible Kate Spade  deals -- and we've got a sneak preview.

You'll be able to score discounts on the designer brand's stylish leather handbags, wallets, sunglasses, jewelry and more in just a couple of weeks. In the meantime, start picking out which of these accessories you'll be purchasing. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can start shopping the deals even earlier, on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

  • July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.
  • Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access -- and if you are a Nordy Club cardmember with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status, you will get even more time to shop Early Access. Stay tuned for more details on Early Access levels.
  • Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
  • Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Below, our Kate Spade picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $328

Large Margeaux Leather Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Large Margeaux Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Large Margeaux Leather Tote
Kate Spade

Take 40% off this tutu pink large margeaux tote from Kate Spade at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $298

Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet
Kate Spade New York
florence zip around leather wallet
Nordstrom
Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $188

Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $180

Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings
Kate Spade New York
Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $48

Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade New York
mini initial pendant necklace
Nordstrom
Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $44

 

 

