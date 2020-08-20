The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has finally arrived!

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Typically held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s annual sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock future Early Access shopping. Also, if you saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out even faster.

The big sale ends on Aug. 30, so be sure to grab some of your favorite men's clothing brands before the prices go back up.

Check back with ET Style for more sales!

Slim Fit Dot Print Short Sleeve Vince Nordstrom Slim Fit Dot Print Short Sleeve Vince A comfortable slim fit short sleeve shirt with a modern pattern. REGULARLY $165.00 $79.90 at Nordstrom

L’Homme Slim Fit Jeans Frame Nordstrom L’Homme Slim Fit Jeans Frame Ripped mid-rise skinny jeans made from stretch-denim tailored for a slim build. REGULARLY $199.00 $129.90 at Nordstrom

Pyrite Slim Fit Jogger Pants Zella Nordstrom Pyrite Slim Fit Jogger Pants Zella Dress down and stay stylish with these versatile three-pocket slim fit joggers. REGULARLY $59.00 $38.90 at Nordstrom

Short Sleeve Tipped Polo Nordstrom Men’s Shop Nordstrom Short Sleeve Tipped Polo Nordstrom Men’s Shop A cotton jersey material short sleeve polo shirt goes great with any casual look. REGULARLY $49.50 $29.50 at Nordstrom

Charisma Relaxed Fit Twill 34 Heritage Nordstrom Charisma Relaxed Fit Twill 34 Heritage Lightweight relaxed-fit khakis made from stretch twill. REGULARLY $175.00 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Slim Fit Plaid Dress Shirt BOSS Nordstrom Slim Fit Plaid Dress Shirt BOSS A modern-cut dress shirt made of crisp cotton with adjustable button cuffs and a spread collar. REGULARLY $128.00 $49.98 at Nordstrom

Kendo Performance Shorts TravisMathew Nordstrom Kendo Performance Shorts TravisMathew Four pocket flat front shorts with a bit of stretch made from quick-dry material. REGULARLY $84.95 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Parker Stripe Pocket Polo Johnnie-O Nordstrom Parker Stripe Pocket Polo Johnnie-O Stand out with this striped pocket polo button-down made from a stretch-cotton blend for a breathable and comfortable fit. REGULARLY $89.00 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Summer Weight Slim Fit Stretch Chinos Bonobos Nordstrom Summer Weight Slim Fit Stretch Chinos Bonobos These slim-fit stretch material flat-front chinos are great for summer weather. REGULARLY $98.00 $64.90 at Nordstrom

Caravan Slim Fit Quarter Zip Top Ted Baker Nordstrom Caravan Slim Fit Quarter Zip Top Ted Baker A casual slim-fit zip top perfect for layering. REGULARLY $155.00 $89.90 at Nordstrom

