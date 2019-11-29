Shopping

Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2019 -- Shop the Best Picks from Nike, Spanx, Sam Edelman and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Black Friday is officially here, and amazing deals at Nordstrom are in full swing.

New discounts in fashion, beauty and more are dropping today with incredibly low prices.

After unleashing a bunch of savings on Nov. 27, the trusty retailer has even more sales launching today and Dec. 2. 

You'll want to click quickly -- several items, like the celeb fave Golden Goose Superstar Leopard Print Sneakers, have already sold out. Don't worry, though! There are still plenty of killer deals from brands like Nike, Hunter, Too Faced, Kate Spade, Free People, Marc Jacobs and Sam Edelman.

Browse through our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Black Friday sale, knock out all your holiday gifting ahead of everyone else and check back to see new deals as they're revealed. 

Chelsea Leather Wristlet Wallet
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Chelsea Leather Wristlet Wallet
Nordstrom
Chelsea Leather Wristlet Wallet
Tory Burch

Accessorize your outfit with this stylish streamlined wallet. A chain wrist strap adds convenient hands-free styling.

REGULARLY $198

Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot
Blondo
Blondo Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot
Blondo

These waterproof knee-high boots stand up to wet weather.

REGULARLY $219.95

Little Luxurious Travel Size Hair Care Set
Oribe
Oribe Little Luxurious Travel Size Hair Care Set
Nordstrom
Little Luxurious Travel Size Hair Care Set
Oribe

This limited-edition set -- which includes dry shampoo, texturizing spray, hair spray and wave spray -- will be a lifesaver during your holiday travels.

$40 VALUE

Cosmic Lip Duo
MAC
MAC Cosmic Lip Duo
Nordstrom
Cosmic Lip Duo
MAC

This exclusive MAC nude lipstick and lip liner pairing is such a deal. 

$36.50 VALUE

Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Spanx faux leather leggings
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

If leggings could be dressy, this is it. Style it under an oversized sweater and sleek booties. 

REGULARLY $98

Softly Structured Knit Tunic
Free People
Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic
Nordstrom
Softly Structured Knit Tunic
Free People

A chunky, cozy rib knit sweater you'll wear all winter long.

REGULARLY $148

Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom

Whether you're a marathoner or short-distance jogger, these lightweight, breathable sneakers offer support and stability. Check out our lineup of the best running shoes out there. 

REGULARLY $150

Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFace
NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device
Nordstrom
Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFace

Get your hands on the widely raved anti-aging microcurrent facial treatment tool to tone and lift the skin. 

REGULARLY $199

Glow Kit in Aurora
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit in Aurora
Nordstrom
Glow Kit in Aurora
Anastasia Beverly Hills

The perfect highlighter palette to achieve that luminous glow for holiday glam. 

REGULARLY $40

Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Use as a clutch or a crossbody -- it's the bag you can take anywhere. 

REGULARLY $195

Marciela II Boot
UGG
UGG Marciela II Boot
Nordstrom
Marciela II Boot
UGG

Is a winter wardrobe ever complete without these shearling-lined boots? Replace your old pair or finally succumb to the cult cold-weather footwear. 

REGULARLY $174.95

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Halogen
Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Halogen

A cashmere sweater under $100? We suggest you scoop up multiple colors.

REGULARLY $98

Carly Coat
Topshop
Topshop Carly Coat
Nordstrom
Carly Coat
Topshop

A coat you can rely on this season that doesn't cost a fortune. Check out our favorite coats under $100

REGULARLY $125

The Tag 27 Leather Tote
The Marc Jacobs
The Marc Jacobs The Tag 27 Leather Tote
Nordstrom
The Tag 27 Leather Tote
The Marc Jacobs

A cool-girl tote that's not too big or too small.

REGULARLY $395

See our sister sites for more Black Friday tech dealsBlack Friday gaming dealsBlack Friday kitchen deals and Black Friday Rachael Ray deals

