Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2019 -- Shop the Best Picks from Nike, Spanx, Sam Edelman and More
Black Friday is officially here, and amazing deals at Nordstrom are in full swing.
New discounts in fashion, beauty and more are dropping today with incredibly low prices.
After unleashing a bunch of savings on Nov. 27, the trusty retailer has even more sales launching today and Dec. 2.
You'll want to click quickly -- several items, like the celeb fave Golden Goose Superstar Leopard Print Sneakers, have already sold out. Don't worry, though! There are still plenty of killer deals from brands like Nike, Hunter, Too Faced, Kate Spade, Free People, Marc Jacobs and Sam Edelman.
Browse through our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Black Friday sale, knock out all your holiday gifting ahead of everyone else and check back to see new deals as they're revealed.
Accessorize your outfit with this stylish streamlined wallet. A chain wrist strap adds convenient hands-free styling.
These waterproof knee-high boots stand up to wet weather.
This limited-edition set -- which includes dry shampoo, texturizing spray, hair spray and wave spray -- will be a lifesaver during your holiday travels.
This exclusive MAC nude lipstick and lip liner pairing is such a deal.
If leggings could be dressy, this is it. Style it under an oversized sweater and sleek booties.
A chunky, cozy rib knit sweater you'll wear all winter long.
Whether you're a marathoner or short-distance jogger, these lightweight, breathable sneakers offer support and stability. Check out our lineup of the best running shoes out there.
Get your hands on the widely raved anti-aging microcurrent facial treatment tool to tone and lift the skin.
The perfect highlighter palette to achieve that luminous glow for holiday glam.
Use as a clutch or a crossbody -- it's the bag you can take anywhere.
Is a winter wardrobe ever complete without these shearling-lined boots? Replace your old pair or finally succumb to the cult cold-weather footwear.
A cashmere sweater under $100? We suggest you scoop up multiple colors.
A coat you can rely on this season that doesn't cost a fortune. Check out our favorite coats under $100.
A cool-girl tote that's not too big or too small.
See our sister sites for more Black Friday tech deals, Black Friday gaming deals, Black Friday kitchen deals and Black Friday Rachael Ray deals.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Black Friday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts
Cyber Monday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts
Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 List Includes Spanx Pants, Lady Gaga's Makeup Line and More!
The Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom -- Zella Leggings, Barefoot Dreams Throw, YSL Perfume & More!