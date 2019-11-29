Black Friday is officially here, and amazing deals at Nordstrom are in full swing.

New discounts in fashion, beauty and more are dropping today with incredibly low prices.

After unleashing a bunch of savings on Nov. 27, the trusty retailer has even more sales launching today and Dec. 2.

You'll want to click quickly -- several items, like the celeb fave Golden Goose Superstar Leopard Print Sneakers, have already sold out. Don't worry, though! There are still plenty of killer deals from brands like Nike, Hunter, Too Faced, Kate Spade, Free People, Marc Jacobs and Sam Edelman.

Browse through our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Black Friday sale, knock out all your holiday gifting ahead of everyone else and check back to see new deals as they're revealed.

Chelsea Leather Wristlet Wallet Tory Burch Nordstrom Chelsea Leather Wristlet Wallet Tory Burch Accessorize your outfit with this stylish streamlined wallet. A chain wrist strap adds convenient hands-free styling. REGULARLY $198 $118 at Nordstrom

Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot Blondo Nordstrom Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot Blondo These waterproof knee-high boots stand up to wet weather. REGULARLY $219.95 $129.90 at Nordstrom

Little Luxurious Travel Size Hair Care Set Oribe Nordstrom Little Luxurious Travel Size Hair Care Set Oribe This limited-edition set -- which includes dry shampoo, texturizing spray, hair spray and wave spray -- will be a lifesaver during your holiday travels. $40 VALUE $28 at Nordstrom

Cosmic Lip Duo MAC Nordstrom Cosmic Lip Duo MAC This exclusive MAC nude lipstick and lip liner pairing is such a deal. $36.50 VALUE $19.50 at Nordstrom

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings Spanx If leggings could be dressy, this is it. Style it under an oversized sweater and sleek booties. REGULARLY $98 $78.40 at Nordstrom

Softly Structured Knit Tunic Free People Nordstrom Softly Structured Knit Tunic Free People A chunky, cozy rib knit sweater you'll wear all winter long. REGULARLY $148 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Mini Facial Toning Device NuFace Nordstrom Mini Facial Toning Device NuFace Get your hands on the widely raved anti-aging microcurrent facial treatment tool to tone and lift the skin. REGULARLY $199 $149.25 at Nordstrom

Glow Kit in Aurora Anastasia Beverly Hills Nordstrom Glow Kit in Aurora Anastasia Beverly Hills The perfect highlighter palette to achieve that luminous glow for holiday glam. REGULARLY $40 $24 at Nordstrom

Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag Rebecca Minkoff Nordstrom Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag Rebecca Minkoff Use as a clutch or a crossbody -- it's the bag you can take anywhere. REGULARLY $195 $99 at Nordstrom

Marciela II Boot UGG Nordstrom Marciela II Boot UGG Is a winter wardrobe ever complete without these shearling-lined boots? Replace your old pair or finally succumb to the cult cold-weather footwear. REGULARLY $174.95 $119.90 at Nordstrom

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater Halogen Nordstrom V-Neck Cashmere Sweater Halogen A cashmere sweater under $100? We suggest you scoop up multiple colors. REGULARLY $98 $65.90 at Nordstrom

Carly Coat Topshop Nordstrom Carly Coat Topshop A coat you can rely on this season that doesn't cost a fortune. Check out our favorite coats under $100. REGULARLY $125 $75 at Nordstrom

The Tag 27 Leather Tote The Marc Jacobs Nordstrom The Tag 27 Leather Tote The Marc Jacobs A cool-girl tote that's not too big or too small. REGULARLY $395 $149.97 at Nordstrom

