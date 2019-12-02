Shopping

Nordstrom Cyber Monday Fashion and Beauty Deals: MAC, Tory Burch, Ugg and More

By Amy Lee‍
Nordstrom is rounding out its Cyber Week with Cyber Monday deals and they're going fast. 

If you missed out on Black Friday, make moves before its best fashion and beauty sale items sell out -- such as the MAC Eye Set, Spanx Jean-ish Leggings, Tory Burch Chelsea Wristlet, Hunter Tour Waterproof Rain Boot and more. 

Tonight is also your last chance to score up to $100 in Nordstrom rewards for shopping on Cyber Monday! 

To help you make the most of the remaining sales in a limited time, ET Style narrowed down the best deals from Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale. Shop them, below. 

Eye Set
MAC
MAC Eye Set
Nordstrom
Eye Set
MAC

Everything you need to create a sultry smoky eye look -- an eyeshadow palette, Gigablack Lash Mascara and Pro Longwear Eyeliner. 

$74 VALUE

Jean-ish Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Jean-ish Leggings
Nordstrom
Jean-ish Leggings
Spanx

These are the most comfortable almost jeans you can get. Style them under an oversized sweater and sleek booties. 

REGULARLY $98

Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter

Classic Hunter rain boots with a handy twist: They're made of rubber that's so flexible, you can easily take them on the go. (Also available in a glossy finish for the same price.)

REGULARLY $149.95

Marciela II Boot
UGG
UGG Marciela II Boot
Nordstrom
Marciela II Boot
UGG

Is a winter wardrobe ever complete without these shearling-lined boots? Replace your old pair or finally succumb to the cult cold-weather footwear. 

REGULARLY $174.95

Betty Stud Earrings
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Betty Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
Betty Stud Earrings
Kendra Scott

You may not have your perfect holiday party dress yet, but we've just found your ear bling.

REGULARLY $65

Chelsea Leather Wristlet Wallet
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Chelsea Leather Wristlet Wallet
Nordstrom
Chelsea Leather Wristlet Wallet
Tory Burch

Accessorize your outfit with this stylish streamlined wallet. A chain wrist strap adds convenient hands-free styling.

REGULARLY $198

Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot
Blondo
Blondo Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot
Blondo

These waterproof knee-high boots stand up to wet weather.

REGULARLY $219.95

Seychelles Ultimate Bathing Moment Gift Set
The White Company
The White Company Seychelles Ultimate Bathing Moment Gift Set
Nordstrom
Seychelles Ultimate Bathing Moment Gift Set
The White Company

Treat yourself to this luxury bath and body set, they're even the perfect size to travel with you on holiday trips!

REGULARLY $75

Softly Structured Knit Tunic
Free People
Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic
Nordstrom
Softly Structured Knit Tunic
Free People

A chunky, cozy rib knit sweater you'll wear all winter long.

REGULARLY $148

Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom

Whether you're a marathoner or short-distance jogger, these lightweight, breathable sneakers offer support and stability. Check out our lineup of the best running shoes out there. 

REGULARLY $150

Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Use as a clutch or a crossbody -- it's the bag you can take anywhere. 

REGULARLY $195

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Halogen
Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Halogen

A cashmere sweater for under $70? We suggest you scoop up multiple colors.

REGULARLY $98

Carly Coat
Topshop
Topshop Carly Coat
Nordstrom
Carly Coat
Topshop

A coat you can rely on this season that doesn't cost a fortune. Check out our favorite coats under $100

REGULARLY $125

See our sister sites for more Cyber Monday tech dealsCyber Monday gaming dealsCyber Monday kitchen deals and Cyber Monday Rachael Ray deals

