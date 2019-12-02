Nordstrom is rounding out its Cyber Week with Cyber Monday deals and they're going fast.

If you missed out on Black Friday, make moves before its best fashion and beauty sale items sell out -- such as the MAC Eye Set, Spanx Jean-ish Leggings, Tory Burch Chelsea Wristlet, Hunter Tour Waterproof Rain Boot and more.

Tonight is also your last chance to score up to $100 in Nordstrom rewards for shopping on Cyber Monday!

To help you make the most of the remaining sales in a limited time, ET Style narrowed down the best deals from Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale. Shop them, below.

Eye Set MAC Nordstrom Eye Set MAC Everything you need to create a sultry smoky eye look -- an eyeshadow palette, Gigablack Lash Mascara and Pro Longwear Eyeliner. $74 VALUE $39.50

Jean-ish Leggings Spanx Nordstrom Jean-ish Leggings Spanx These are the most comfortable almost jeans you can get. Style them under an oversized sweater and sleek booties. REGULARLY $98 $78.40 at Nordstrom

Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Nordstrom Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Classic Hunter rain boots with a handy twist: They're made of rubber that's so flexible, you can easily take them on the go. (Also available in a glossy finish for the same price.) REGULARLY $149.95 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Marciela II Boot UGG Nordstrom Marciela II Boot UGG Is a winter wardrobe ever complete without these shearling-lined boots? Replace your old pair or finally succumb to the cult cold-weather footwear. REGULARLY $174.95 $119.90 at Nordstrom

Betty Stud Earrings Kendra Scott Nordstrom Betty Stud Earrings Kendra Scott You may not have your perfect holiday party dress yet, but we've just found your ear bling. REGULARLY $65 $32.49 at Nordstrom

Chelsea Leather Wristlet Wallet Tory Burch Nordstrom Chelsea Leather Wristlet Wallet Tory Burch Accessorize your outfit with this stylish streamlined wallet. A chain wrist strap adds convenient hands-free styling. REGULARLY $198 $118.80 at Nordstrom

Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot Blondo Nordstrom Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot Blondo These waterproof knee-high boots stand up to wet weather. REGULARLY $219.95 $129.90 at Nordstrom

Seychelles Ultimate Bathing Moment Gift Set The White Company Nordstrom Seychelles Ultimate Bathing Moment Gift Set The White Company Treat yourself to this luxury bath and body set, they're even the perfect size to travel with you on holiday trips! REGULARLY $75 $56.25 at Nordstrom

Softly Structured Knit Tunic Free People Nordstrom Softly Structured Knit Tunic Free People A chunky, cozy rib knit sweater you'll wear all winter long. REGULARLY $148 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag Rebecca Minkoff Nordstrom Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag Rebecca Minkoff Use as a clutch or a crossbody -- it's the bag you can take anywhere. REGULARLY $195 $99 at Nordstrom

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater Halogen Nordstrom V-Neck Cashmere Sweater Halogen A cashmere sweater for under $70? We suggest you scoop up multiple colors. REGULARLY $98 $65.90 at Nordstrom

Carly Coat Topshop Nordstrom Carly Coat Topshop A coat you can rely on this season that doesn't cost a fortune. Check out our favorite coats under $100. REGULARLY $125 $75 at Nordstrom

See our sister sites for more Cyber Monday tech deals, Cyber Monday gaming deals, Cyber Monday kitchen deals and Cyber Monday Rachael Ray deals.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cyber Monday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts

Black Friday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts

Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 List Includes Spanx Pants, Lady Gaga's Makeup Line and More!

The Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom -- Zella Leggings, Barefoot Dreams Throw, YSL Perfume & More!