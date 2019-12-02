Nordstrom Cyber Monday Fashion and Beauty Deals: MAC, Tory Burch, Ugg and More
Nordstrom is rounding out its Cyber Week with Cyber Monday deals and they're going fast.
If you missed out on Black Friday, make moves before its best fashion and beauty sale items sell out -- such as the MAC Eye Set, Spanx Jean-ish Leggings, Tory Burch Chelsea Wristlet, Hunter Tour Waterproof Rain Boot and more.
Tonight is also your last chance to score up to $100 in Nordstrom rewards for shopping on Cyber Monday!
To help you make the most of the remaining sales in a limited time, ET Style narrowed down the best deals from Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale. Shop them, below.
Everything you need to create a sultry smoky eye look -- an eyeshadow palette, Gigablack Lash Mascara and Pro Longwear Eyeliner.
These are the most comfortable almost jeans you can get. Style them under an oversized sweater and sleek booties.
Classic Hunter rain boots with a handy twist: They're made of rubber that's so flexible, you can easily take them on the go. (Also available in a glossy finish for the same price.)
Is a winter wardrobe ever complete without these shearling-lined boots? Replace your old pair or finally succumb to the cult cold-weather footwear.
You may not have your perfect holiday party dress yet, but we've just found your ear bling.
Accessorize your outfit with this stylish streamlined wallet. A chain wrist strap adds convenient hands-free styling.
These waterproof knee-high boots stand up to wet weather.
Treat yourself to this luxury bath and body set, they're even the perfect size to travel with you on holiday trips!
A chunky, cozy rib knit sweater you'll wear all winter long.
Whether you're a marathoner or short-distance jogger, these lightweight, breathable sneakers offer support and stability. Check out our lineup of the best running shoes out there.
Use as a clutch or a crossbody -- it's the bag you can take anywhere.
A cashmere sweater for under $70? We suggest you scoop up multiple colors.
A coat you can rely on this season that doesn't cost a fortune. Check out our favorite coats under $100.
See our sister sites for more Cyber Monday tech deals, Cyber Monday gaming deals, Cyber Monday kitchen deals and Cyber Monday Rachael Ray deals.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cyber Monday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts
Black Friday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts
Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 List Includes Spanx Pants, Lady Gaga's Makeup Line and More!
The Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom -- Zella Leggings, Barefoot Dreams Throw, YSL Perfume & More!