Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 90% Off Tumi, DVF, Marc Jacobs and More
The summer deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 90% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-90% off.
If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's and kid's clothing, shoes and accessories, too!
Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.
These Diane von Furstenburg 58mm Square Sunglasses should be added to your cart for this price.
Get the Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack for $125 off the retail price (while you still can)!
This Michael by Michael Kors Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak is available in eight different colors including this on-trend camo version.
These Cole Haan Idina Stretch Leather Boots have a back stretch panel and chain detail. Get these now to start off the fall season right at 60% off retail price, while supplies last.
This John Varvatos Star USA Slim Fit Solid Dress Shirt comes in navy, powder blue, lilac and pink sand. This shirt is 72% off the retail price, while supplies last.
These Kate Spade 55mm Round Sunglasses have a heart shaped inlay. These sunglasses are 80%, off while supplies last,
These Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Booties come in saddle or black and are made with buttery leather. Oh, they are also 80% off the retail price, while supplies last.
Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout!
Tumi's Gilman Brief Pack is the perfect designer backpack to carry everything you need for work or travel. And this backpack is 31% off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit is available in eight different colors.
The Rebecca Minkoff Fan Reversible Tote can be worn two ways and is reversible. Hidden magnetic details on the side of this chic bag allow you to change up the style at will. Oh, also, this handbag is over $100 off the retail price, while supplies last.
These Free People Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings are super stretchy yet made for comfort and style. These jeggings are 79% off the retail price, while supplies last.
Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster.
These Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandals sport a 3 inch wedge. These Frye sandals are a bargain at 83% off or $381 off the retail price, while supplies last.
Get ready for fall in this Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket. Get it now for 73% off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.
