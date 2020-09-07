Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 90% Off Tumi, DVF, Marc Jacobs and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

The summer deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 90% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-90% off.

If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's and kid's clothing, shoes and accessories, too! 

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

58mm Square Sunglasses
Diane Von Furstenburg
Diane von Furstenburg 58mm Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
58mm Square Sunglasses
Diane Von Furstenburg

These Diane von Furstenburg 58mm Square Sunglasses should be added to your cart for this price.

ORIGINALLY $99

Preppy Nylon Backpack
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack
Nordstrom Rack
Preppy Nylon Backpack
Marc Jacobs

Get the Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack for $125 off the retail price (while you still can)!

ORIGINALLY $250

Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak
Michael by Michael Kors
Michael by Michael Kors Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak
Nordstrom Rack
Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak
Michael by Michael Kors

This Michael by Michael Kors Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak is available in eight different colors including this on-trend camo version.

ORIGINALLY $220

Idina Stretch Leather Boot
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Idina Stretch Leather Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Idina Stretch Leather Boot
Cole Haan

These Cole Haan Idina Stretch Leather Boots have a back stretch panel and chain detail. Get these now to start off the fall season right at 60% off retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $300

Slim Fit Solid Dress Shirt
John Varvatos Star USA
John Varvatos Star USA Slim Fit Solid Dress Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
Slim Fit Solid Dress Shirt
John Varvatos Star USA

This John Varvatos Star USA Slim Fit Solid Dress Shirt comes in navy, powder blue, lilac and pink sand. This shirt is 72% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $98

55mm Round Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade 55mm Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
55mm Round Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade 55mm Round Sunglasses have a heart shaped inlay. These sunglasses are 80%, off while supplies last,

ORIGINALLY $160

Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie
Coach
Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie
Coach

These Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Booties come in saddle or black and are made with buttery leather. Oh, they are also 80% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $295

High Waist Daily Leggings
Z By Zella
Z By Zella High Waist Daily Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
High Waist Daily Leggings
Z By Zella

Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout!

Gilman Brief Pack
Tumi
Tumi Gilman Brief Pack
Nordstrom Rack
Gilman Brief Pack
Tumi

Tumi's Gilman Brief Pack is the perfect designer backpack to carry everything you need for work or travel.  And this backpack is 31% off the retail price, while supplies last. 

ORIGINALLY $475

Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit
West Kei
Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit
West Kei

The Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit is available in eight different colors.  

ORIGINALLY $66

Fan Reversible Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Fan Reversible Tote
Nordstrom Rack
Fan Reversible Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Fan Reversible Tote can be worn two ways and is reversible. Hidden magnetic details on the side of this chic bag allow you to change up the style at will.  Oh, also, this handbag is over $100 off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings
Free People
Free People Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings
Nordstrom Rack
Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings
Free People

These Free People Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings are super stretchy yet made for comfort and style. These jeggings are 79% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $78

Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Alo
Alo Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Nordstrom Rack
Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Alo

Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster.

REGULARLY $128

Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandal
Frye
Frye Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandal
Frye

These Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandals sport a 3 inch wedge. These Frye sandals are a bargain at 83% off or $381 off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $458

Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket
Michael Kors

Get ready for fall in this Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket.  Get it now for 73% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $220

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell
Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Nordstrom Rack
The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell

The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall.  This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

 

