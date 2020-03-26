Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take 20% Off Everything

The deals keep rolling in: Nordstrom Rack is currently offering an extra 20% off everything sitewide. The savings are in addition to the store's end-of-season clearance sale, which slashes prices on select items by up to 70% and runs through March 29.

Save big across all categories, including women's, men's and kids' clothing, as well as shoes, accessories, beauty and home items. Lots of our favorite women's clothing brands -- like Madewell, Good American and J Brand -- are in the mix.

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $89, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

Wrap Sleeveless Top BCBGMAXAZRIA Nordstrom Rack Wrap Sleeveless Top BCBGMAXAZRIA One of the many reasons we love shopping at Nordstrom Rack: This flowy top has a retail value of $158, and you can score it for more than $75 off. REGULARLY $158 $55.98 at Nordstrom Rack

Melissa Top Handle Crossbody Frye Nordstrom Rack Melissa Top Handle Crossbody Frye Carry this trendy designer bag as a crossbody or top-handle bag thanks to the detachable strap. Looking for a richer hue? It also comes in cognac and dark brown. REGULARLY $228 $91.98 at Nordstrom Rack

High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Nordstrom Rack High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in army green, black or blue denim. And then wear them for your next at-home workout! REGULARLY $26.97 $21.58 at Nordstrom Rack

Magdalena Drape Midi Dress Rachel Pally Nordstrom Rack Magdalena Drape Midi Dress Rachel Pally When you combine the end of season and extra discount sales on this chic draped midi dress, you end up saving over $160. REGULARLY $242 $79.98 at Nordstrom Rack

Frayed Hem Denim Miniskirt Good American Nordstrom Rack Frayed Hem Denim Miniskirt Good American Spotted at Nordstrom Rack: the perfect casual skirt at the perfect price. REGULARLY $125 $39.98 at Nordstrom Rack

Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case Sorbus Nordstrom Rack Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case Sorbus If you've been putting off organizing your makeup because you don't know where to start, the answer is this space-saving cosmetics case. Store compacts, brushes, palettes and more. REGULARLY $60.97 $48.78 at Nordstrom Rack

Impulse II Cap Adidas Nordstrom Rack Impulse II Cap Adidas Upgrade the baseball hat you've had for a questionable number of years with this springy lavender Adidas cap, now under 15 bucks at Nordstrom Rack. REGULARLY $24 $13.58 at Nordstrom Rack

The Legging Ankle Jeans AG Nordstrom Rack The Legging Ankle Jeans AG AG is one of our favorite denim brands, and these super-soft ankle leggings come in tons of colors -- all of which can be dressed up or down. REGULARLY $188 $59.98 at Nordstrom Rack

Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie Alo Nordstrom Rack Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie Alo Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster. REGULARLY $128 $51.98 at Nordstrom Rack

Weighted 15-Pound Blanket iEnjoy Home Nordstrom Rack Weighted 15-Pound Blanket iEnjoy Home Attention, online shoppers: In addition to designer brands, Nordstrom Rack carries a great selection of home goods. Grab this discounted weighted blanket for a more relaxing night's sleep. REGULARLY $169.99 $99.98 at Nordstrom Rack

