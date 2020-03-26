Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take 20% Off Everything

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

The deals keep rolling in: Nordstrom Rack is currently offering an extra 20% off everything sitewide. The savings are in addition to the store's end-of-season clearance sale, which slashes prices on select items by up to 70% and runs through March 29.

Save big across all categories, including women's, men's and kids' clothing, as well as shoes, accessories, beauty and home items. Lots of our favorite women's clothing brands -- like Madewell, Good American and J Brand -- are in the mix.

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $89, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

Wrap Sleeveless Top
BCBGMAXAZRIA
BCBGMAXAZRIA Wrap Sleeveless Top
Nordstrom Rack
Wrap Sleeveless Top
BCBGMAXAZRIA

One of the many reasons we love shopping at Nordstrom Rack: This flowy top has a retail value of $158, and you can score it for more than $75 off.

REGULARLY $158

Melissa Top Handle Crossbody
Frye
Frye Melissa Top Handle Crossbody
Nordstrom Rack
Melissa Top Handle Crossbody
Frye

Carry this trendy designer bag as a crossbody or top-handle bag thanks to the detachable strap. Looking for a richer hue? It also comes in cognac and dark brown.

REGULARLY $228

High Waist Daily Leggings
Z By Zella
Z By Zella High Waist Daily Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
High Waist Daily Leggings
Z By Zella

Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in army green, black or blue denim. And then wear them for your next at-home workout!

REGULARLY $26.97

Magdalena Drape Midi Dress
Rachel Pally
Rachel Pally Magdalena Drape Midi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Magdalena Drape Midi Dress
Rachel Pally

When you combine the end of season and extra discount sales on this chic draped midi dress, you end up saving over $160.

REGULARLY $242

Frayed Hem Denim Miniskirt
Good American
Good American Frayed Hem Denim Miniskirt
Nordstrom Rack
Frayed Hem Denim Miniskirt
Good American

Spotted at Nordstrom Rack: the perfect casual skirt at the perfect price.

REGULARLY $125

Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case
Sorbus
Sorbus Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case
Nordstrom Rack
Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case
Sorbus

If you've been putting off organizing your makeup because you don't know where to start, the answer is this space-saving cosmetics case. Store compacts, brushes, palettes and more.

REGULARLY $60.97

Impulse II Cap
Adidas
Adidas Impulse II Cap
Nordstrom Rack
Impulse II Cap
Adidas

Upgrade the baseball hat you've had for a questionable number of years with this springy lavender Adidas cap, now under 15 bucks at Nordstrom Rack.

REGULARLY $24

The Legging Ankle Jeans
AG
AG The Legging Ankle Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
The Legging Ankle Jeans
AG
AG is one of our favorite denim brands, and these super-soft ankle leggings come in tons of colors -- all of which can be dressed up or down.
REGULARLY $188

Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Alo
Alo Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Nordstrom Rack
Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Alo

Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster.

REGULARLY $128

Weighted 15-Pound Blanket
iEnjoy Home
IENJOY HOME Weighted 15lbs Blanket
Nordstrom Rack
Weighted 15-Pound Blanket
iEnjoy Home

Attention, online shoppers: In addition to designer brands, Nordstrom Rack carries a great selection of home goods. Grab this discounted weighted blanket for a more relaxing night's sleep.

REGULARLY $169.99

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Take an Extra 30% Off on Stila Sale Items

Zappos Sale: Deals on Slippers, Sneakers, Sandals and More

The Best Walking Shoes -- Shop New Balance, Allbirds, Nike and More

Flat Irons for Sleek, Shiny Hair -- Including the Brand-New Dyson Corrale!

Related Gallery

 