Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 84% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes, Accessories and More
The summer deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 84% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-84% off.
If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's clothing, shoes and accessories, too!
Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.
These Kate Spade Mackenzee 57mm Sunglasses are the perfect way to end your summer off in a stylish way. These sunglasses are also 75% off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Travel Tote Bag is twill and has the iconic Michael Kors logo. Get this bag for $170 off the retail price at Nordstrom Rack, while supplies last.
The Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit is available in eight different colors. This jumpsuit is 81% off retail price, while supplies last.
This Socialite Scallop Trim Bodycon Dress comes in three colors: black, acai, and dusty plumb. This bodycon dress is only $8 which is 80% off the original price, while supplies last.
These Fergalicious Pearse Woven Ankle Boot are available in two different colors: black and whiskey. They are now 75% off, while supplies last.
These JAG Jeans Sheridan Skinny Jeans are 64% off the retail price at Nordstrom Rack, while supplies last.
The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.
These Frye Brett Suede Slip-On Sneakers are 84% or $166 off the retail price , while supplies last.
Get ready for fall in this Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket. Get it now for 73% off the retail price, while supplies last.
Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout!
Take 42% off of the Lana sandal, a collaboration between Papillio and Birkenstock.
Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster.
If you've been putting off organizing your makeup because you don't know where to start, the answer is this space-saving cosmetics case. Store compacts, brushes, palettes and more.
Upgrade the baseball hat you've had for a questionable number of years with this springy lavender Adidas cap, now less than $17 at Nordstrom Rack.
