Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 92% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes, Accessories and More
The summer deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 92% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-70% off.
If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's clothing, shoes and accessories, too!
Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.
A comfortable low heel and durable suede construction is perfect for everyday wear. These Kensie boots are a whopping 92% off, while supplies last.
These Rock Revival Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans are super stylish with trendy distressed detailing. Get them now for 84% off, while supplies last.
These Sam Edelman slides are crafted with crisscrossing leather straps and classic espadrille sole detailing. These sandals are 78% off, while supplies last.
This super stylish Frye Concho Leather Hobo is the perfect handbag for your fall wardrobe. (You read that right: It's time to start planning for next season!) This beaded and stone-accented leather hobo bag is 62% off, while supplies last.
These epic Burberry earrings in dark ink blue are a must-have pair. They are available on sale now for $385 off, while supplies last.
Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout!
Take 42% off of the Lana sandal, a collaboration between Papillio and Birkenstock.
In the Urban Decay Troublemaker eyeshadow palette, you’ll find 10 sultry shades perfect for sultry nights. Whether you want to go jewel-tones, bronzy, or smoky, it’s all here.
Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster.
If you've been putting off organizing your makeup because you don't know where to start, the answer is this space-saving cosmetics case. Store compacts, brushes, palettes and more.
Upgrade the baseball hat you've had for a questionable number of years with this springy lavender Adidas cap, now less than $17 at Nordstrom Rack.
