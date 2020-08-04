The summer deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 92% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-70% off.

If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's clothing, shoes and accessories, too!

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

Gerona Perforated Suede Bootie Kensie Nordstrom Rack Gerona Perforated Suede Bootie Kensie A comfortable low heel and durable suede construction is perfect for everyday wear. These Kensie boots are a whopping 92% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $129 $10.49 at Nordstrom Rack

Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans Rock Revival Nordstrom Rack Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans Rock Revival These Rock Revival Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans are super stylish with trendy distressed detailing. Get them now for 84% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $129 $22.48 at Nordstrom Rack

Averie Espadrille Slide Sandal Sam Edelman Nordstrom Rack Averie Espadrille Slide Sandal Sam Edelman These Sam Edelman slides are crafted with crisscrossing leather straps and classic espadrille sole detailing. These sandals are 78% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $80 $17.49 at Nordstrom Rack

Concho Leather Hobo Frye Nordstrom Rack Concho Leather Hobo Frye This super stylish Frye Concho Leather Hobo is the perfect handbag for your fall wardrobe. (You read that right: It's time to start planning for next season!) This beaded and stone-accented leather hobo bag is 62% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $428 $161.23 at Nordstrom Rack

Two-Tone Chain Link Earrings Burberry Nordstrom Rack Two-Tone Chain Link Earrings Burberry These epic Burberry earrings in dark ink blue are a must-have pair. They are available on sale now for $385 off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $550 $164.98 at Nordstrom Rack

High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Nordstrom Rack High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout! $26.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Lana Sandal Papillio by Birkenstock Nordstrom Rack Lana Sandal Papillio by Birkenstock Take 42% off of the Lana sandal, a collaboration between Papillio and Birkenstock. ORIGINALLY $120 $69.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Nordstrom Rack Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay In the Urban Decay Troublemaker eyeshadow palette, you’ll find 10 sultry shades perfect for sultry nights. Whether you want to go jewel-tones, bronzy, or smoky, it’s all here. ORIGINALLY $39 $13.48 at Nordstrom Rack

Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie Alo Nordstrom Rack Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie Alo Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster. REGULARLY $128 $48.73 at Nordstrom Rack

Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case Sorbus Nordstrom Rack Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case Sorbus If you've been putting off organizing your makeup because you don't know where to start, the answer is this space-saving cosmetics case. Store compacts, brushes, palettes and more. $66.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Impulse II Cap Adidas Nordstrom Rack Impulse II Cap Adidas Upgrade the baseball hat you've had for a questionable number of years with this springy lavender Adidas cap, now less than $17 at Nordstrom Rack. REGULARLY $24 $16.97 at Nordstrom Rack

