Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Up to 92% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes, Accessories and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

The summer deals and sale keep rolling in. Get up to 92% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. The savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-70% off.

Save big across all categories, including women's, men's and kids' clothing, as well as shoes, accessories, beauty, denim and back to school items. Lots of our favorite women's clothing brands -- like Sam Edelman, Madewell, Kensie and J Brand -- are in the mix.

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

Gerona Perforated Suede Bootie
Kensie
Kensie Gerona Perforated Suede Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Gerona Perforated Suede Bootie
Kensie

A comfortable low heel and durable suede construction is perfect for everyday wear. These Kensie boots are a whopping 92% off while supplies last. 

ORIGINALLY $129

Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Rock Revival
Rock Revival Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Rock Revival

These Rock Revival Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans are super stylish with trendy distressed detailing. Get them now for 84% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $129

Averie Espadrille Slide Sandal
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Averie Espadrille Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Averie Espadrille Slide Sandal
Sam Edelman

These Sam Edelman are crafted with crisscrossing leather straps and classic espadrille sole detailing. These sandals are 78% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $80

Concho Leather Hobo
Frye
Frye Concho Leather Hobo
Nordstrom Rack
Concho Leather Hobo
Frye

This super stylish Frye Concho Leather Hobo is the perfect handbag for your fall wardrobe. This beaded and stone accented bag leather hobo bag is 62% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $428

Two-Tone Chain Link Earrings
Burberry
Burberry Two-Tone Chain Link Earrings
Nordstrom Rack
Two-Tone Chain Link Earrings
Burberry

These epic Burberry Two-Tone Chain Link Earrings in dark ink blue are a must-have. The are available on sale now for $385 off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $550

High Waist Daily Leggings
Z By Zella
Z By Zella High Waist Daily Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
High Waist Daily Leggings
Z By Zella

Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim. And then wear them for your next at-home workout!

Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay
Urban Decay Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette​​​​​​​
Nordstrom Rack
Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay

In the Urban Decay Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette you’ll find 10 sultry shades perfect for sultry nights. Whether you want to go jewel-tones, bronzy, or smoky, it’s all here for the taking.

ORIGINALLY $39

Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Alo
Alo Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Nordstrom Rack
Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Alo

Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster.

REGULARLY $128

Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case
Sorbus
Sorbus Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case
Nordstrom Rack
Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case
Sorbus

If you've been putting off organizing your makeup because you don't know where to start, the answer is this space-saving cosmetics case. Store compacts, brushes, palettes and more.

Impulse II Cap
Adidas
Adidas Impulse II Cap
Nordstrom Rack
Impulse II Cap
Adidas

Upgrade the baseball hat you've had for a questionable number of years with this springy lavender Adidas cap, now under 15 bucks at Nordstrom Rack.

REGULARLY $24

 

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Pre-Sale of the Year Is Happening Now!

The Best Walking Shoes -- Shop New Balance, Allbirds, Nike and More

Flat Irons for Sleek, Shiny Hair -- Including the Brand-New Dyson Corrale!

Related Gallery

 