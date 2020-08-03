The summer deals and sale keep rolling in. Get up to 92% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. The savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-70% off.

Save big across all categories, including women's, men's and kids' clothing, as well as shoes, accessories, beauty, denim and back to school items. Lots of our favorite women's clothing brands -- like Sam Edelman, Madewell, Kensie and J Brand -- are in the mix.

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

Gerona Perforated Suede Bootie Kensie Nordstrom Rack Gerona Perforated Suede Bootie Kensie A comfortable low heel and durable suede construction is perfect for everyday wear. These Kensie boots are a whopping 92% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $129 $10.49 at Nordstrom Rack

Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans Rock Revival Nordstrom Rack Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans Rock Revival These Rock Revival Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans are super stylish with trendy distressed detailing. Get them now for 84% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $129 $22.48 at Nordstrom Rack

Averie Espadrille Slide Sandal Sam Edelman Nordstrom Rack Averie Espadrille Slide Sandal Sam Edelman These Sam Edelman are crafted with crisscrossing leather straps and classic espadrille sole detailing. These sandals are 78% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $80 $17.49 at Nordstrom Rack

Concho Leather Hobo Frye Nordstrom Rack Concho Leather Hobo Frye This super stylish Frye Concho Leather Hobo is the perfect handbag for your fall wardrobe. This beaded and stone accented bag leather hobo bag is 62% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $428 $161.23 at Nordstrom Rack

Two-Tone Chain Link Earrings Burberry Nordstrom Rack Two-Tone Chain Link Earrings Burberry These epic Burberry Two-Tone Chain Link Earrings in dark ink blue are a must-have. The are available on sale now for $385 off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $550 $164.98 at Nordstrom Rack

High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Nordstrom Rack High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim. And then wear them for your next at-home workout! $26.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Nordstrom Rack Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay In the Urban Decay Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette you’ll find 10 sultry shades perfect for sultry nights. Whether you want to go jewel-tones, bronzy, or smoky, it’s all here for the taking. ORIGINALLY $39 $13.48 at Nordstrom Rack

Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie Alo Nordstrom Rack Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie Alo Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster. REGULARLY $128 $48.73 at Nordstrom Rack

Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case Sorbus Nordstrom Rack Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case Sorbus If you've been putting off organizing your makeup because you don't know where to start, the answer is this space-saving cosmetics case. Store compacts, brushes, palettes and more. $60.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Impulse II Cap Adidas Nordstrom Rack Impulse II Cap Adidas Upgrade the baseball hat you've had for a questionable number of years with this springy lavender Adidas cap, now under 15 bucks at Nordstrom Rack. REGULARLY $24 $16.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

