Nordstrom Sale: Get 25% Off on Zella, Barefoot Dreams, Nike and More

By Amy Lee‍
The Nordstrom surprise sale is happening now with lots of discounts of beauty, fashion and more.

When you shop the Nordstrom sale, you'll get 25% off sitewide at the department store on items including sneakers, leggings, home goods, top beauty brands and more. Nordstrom's free shipping and returns make it easy to shop this spring sale as most of us are currently not leaving the house.

We think these Nordstrom sale deals are as good as the ones we see at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Winter Sale as you can additionally find deeper discounts of up to 55% off on items that were already discounted.

Standout deals at the Nordstrom surprise sale include Tory Burch leather crossbody bag, Barefoot Dreams blanket, Nike shoes, Zella leggings and so much more.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's faves from the Nordstrom sale.

React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe
Nike
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe
Nordstrom
React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe
Nike

The Flyknit running shoe ensures comfort as you go the distance thanks to the springy, responsive React foam, breathable upper and stabilizing heel cup. 

REGULARLY $160

Kira Camera Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Kira Camera Bag
Nordstrom
Kira Camera Bag
Tory Burch

A chic quilted bag you can take anywhere with logo hardware and an adjustable chain strap. 

REGULARLY $358

Pullover Hoodie
Treasure & Bond
Treasure and Bond Pullover Hoodie
Nordstrom
Pullover Hoodie
Treasure & Bond

A hoodie you'll never want to take off. 

REGULARLY $49

CozyChic Throw
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Nordstrom
CozyChic Throw
Barefoot Dreams

See why this highly-reviewed blanket is literally called "CozyChic." 

REGULARLY $147

Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House
Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom
Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House

An elegant aromatherapy diffuser that'll promote calm, filling your space with the delightful scent of the essential oil of your choosing. 

REGULARLY $39.99

Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella

Whether you're lounging or working out in the living room, this versatile legging does it all. 

REGULARLY $59

Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase
Slip
Slip Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase
Nordstrom
Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase
Slip

Get a good night's sleep on a luxurious, silky-soft pillowcase from Slip. Plus, it's better for your skin and hair -- no more waking up with creases and frizz. 

REGULARLY $85

Moonlight Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas
Nordstorm
Moonlight Pajamas
Nordstrom

A classic pajama with contrast piping. 

REGULARLY $65

Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set
Voluspa
Voluspa Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set
Nordstrom
Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set
Voluspa

A trio of fragrant candles that look good as they smell. 

REGULARLY $32.50

Be Pure & Be Dewy Claymates Mask Duo
bareMinerals
bareMinerals Be Pure & Be Dewy Claymates Mask Duo
Nordstrom
Be Pure & Be Dewy Claymates Mask Duo
bareMinerals

A two-in-one clay face mask that features the Be Pure Mask, for purifying, and the Be Dew Mask, for hydrating and calming. 

REGULARLY $35

