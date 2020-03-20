The Nordstrom surprise sale is happening now with lots of discounts of beauty, fashion and more.

When you shop the Nordstrom sale, you'll get 25% off sitewide at the department store on items including sneakers, leggings, home goods, top beauty brands and more. Nordstrom's free shipping and returns make it easy to shop this spring sale as most of us are currently not leaving the house.

We think these Nordstrom sale deals are as good as the ones we see at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Winter Sale as you can additionally find deeper discounts of up to 55% off on items that were already discounted.

Standout deals at the Nordstrom surprise sale include Tory Burch leather crossbody bag, Barefoot Dreams blanket, Nike shoes, Zella leggings and so much more.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's faves from the Nordstrom sale.

React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe Nike Nordstrom React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe Nike The Flyknit running shoe ensures comfort as you go the distance thanks to the springy, responsive React foam, breathable upper and stabilizing heel cup. REGULARLY $160 $120 at Nordstrom

Kira Camera Bag Tory Burch Nordstrom Kira Camera Bag Tory Burch A chic quilted bag you can take anywhere with logo hardware and an adjustable chain strap. REGULARLY $358 $268.50 at Nordstrom

Pullover Hoodie Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Pullover Hoodie Treasure & Bond A hoodie you'll never want to take off. REGULARLY $49 $24.62 at Nordstrom

CozyChic Throw Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Throw Barefoot Dreams See why this highly-reviewed blanket is literally called "CozyChic." REGULARLY $147 $110.25 at Nordstrom

Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser Serene House Nordstrom Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser Serene House An elegant aromatherapy diffuser that'll promote calm, filling your space with the delightful scent of the essential oil of your choosing. REGULARLY $39.99 $29.99 at Nordstrom

Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Nordstrom Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Whether you're lounging or working out in the living room, this versatile legging does it all. REGULARLY $59 $44.25 at Nordstrom

Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase Slip Nordstrom Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase Slip Get a good night's sleep on a luxurious, silky-soft pillowcase from Slip. Plus, it's better for your skin and hair -- no more waking up with creases and frizz. REGULARLY $85 $63.75 at Nordstrom

Moonlight Pajamas Nordstrom Nordstorm Moonlight Pajamas Nordstrom A classic pajama with contrast piping. REGULARLY $65 $48.75 at Nordstrom

Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set Voluspa Nordstrom Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set Voluspa A trio of fragrant candles that look good as they smell. REGULARLY $32.50 $24.38 at Nordstrom

Be Pure & Be Dewy Claymates Mask Duo bareMinerals Nordstrom Be Pure & Be Dewy Claymates Mask Duo bareMinerals A two-in-one clay face mask that features the Be Pure Mask, for purifying, and the Be Dew Mask, for hydrating and calming. REGULARLY $35 $26.25 at Nordstrom

