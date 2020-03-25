The Nordstrom sale is still offering lots of discounts on beauty, fashion and more of up to 50% off on select sale items.

Nordstrom offers new markdowns sitewide at the department store on items including sneakers, leggings, home goods, top beauty brands and more. Nordstrom's free shipping and returns make it easy to shop this spring sale as most of us are currently not leaving the house.

We think these Nordstrom sale deals are as good as the ones we see at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Winter Sale as you can additionally find deeper discounts of up to 55% off on items that were already discounted.

You can still get standout deals from the Nordstrom surprise sale including Tory Burch leather crossbody bag, Zella leggings and so much more.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's faves from the Nordstrom sale.

Kira Camera Bag Tory Burch Nordstrom Kira Camera Bag Tory Burch A chic quilted bag you can take anywhere with logo hardware and an adjustable chain strap. REGULARLY $358 $268.50–$286.40 at Nordstrom

Pullover Hoodie Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Pullover Hoodie Treasure & Bond A hoodie you'll never want to take off. REGULARLY $49 $24.62 at Nordstrom

Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Nordstrom Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Whether you're lounging or working out in the living room, this versatile legging does it all. REGULARLY $59 $44.25 at Nordstrom

