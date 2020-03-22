Nordstrom Sale: Last Chance to Get 25% Off on Zella, Barefoot Dreams, Nike and More
There's still time to shop the Nordstrom surprise sale with lots of discounts of beauty, fashion and more.
Now is your last chance to get 25% off sitewide at the department store on items including sneakers, leggings, home goods, top beauty brands and more. Nordstrom's free shipping and returns make it easy to shop this spring sale as most of us are currently not leaving the house.
We think these Nordstrom sale deals are as good as the ones we see at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Winter Sale as you can additionally find deeper discounts of up to 55% off on items that were already discounted.
Standout deals at the Nordstrom surprise sale include Tory Burch leather crossbody bag, Barefoot Dreams blanket, Nike shoes, Zella leggings and so much more.
Ahead, browse through ET Style's faves from the Nordstrom sale.
The Flyknit running shoe ensures comfort as you go the distance thanks to the springy, responsive React foam, breathable upper and stabilizing heel cup.
A chic quilted bag you can take anywhere with logo hardware and an adjustable chain strap.
A hoodie you'll never want to take off.
See why this highly-reviewed blanket is literally called "CozyChic."
An elegant aromatherapy diffuser that'll promote calm, filling your space with the delightful scent of the essential oil of your choosing.
Whether you're lounging or working out in the living room, this versatile legging does it all.
A classic pajama with contrast piping.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
