Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 70% on Shoes and Boots
Looking for new shoes for fall? The Nordstrom sale is offering great deals on footwear from fashion favorites such as Nike, Tory Burch, Steve Madden, Sorel and more. Save on a stylish, sleek pair of ankle boots to wear with sweaters and leggings for colder days ahead or a new pair of running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle.
Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom sale (at up to 50% off) include Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo, Proenza Schouler, Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Hunter, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Zela, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Tom Ford, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.
Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25, deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.
Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Shop shoe deals at the Nordstrom Sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks below.
Rag & Bone's Razor Western Booties are made with leather and have a stacked heel and blunt toe.
Like the brand's popular Esplar Sneaker, the Roraima High Top Sneaker from Veja is cool, stylish and mega popular.
These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge.
These P448 Star Zebra High Top Sneakers are a hot commodity. Get them before they sell out.
The Michael by Michael Kors Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal has a jute platform and crisscrossing leather straps.
A versatile white low-top sneaker, featuring Tory Burch's iconic logo.
The Allsaints Sarris Booties are snake skin leather with a cone heel. These fall boots are $148 off the retail price.
Vince Camuto's Sathina Sandals have a tall heel and a chunky sole to keep your feet comfortable when you wear them out and about. These shoes comes in several different colors and patterns.
These trendy Caslon Aidy Wedge Sneakers are water resistant and truly stylish.
These Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandals can easily transition from day to night.
These Ugg Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneaker are right on trend.
Don't miss out on this deal on the classic Hunter rain boot.
This bootie has a lug sole and slender straps that encompass the iconic Tory Burch logo. These boots are 60% off the retail price, while supplies last.
See all shoe deals at Nordstrom.
