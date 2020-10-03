Shopping

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 70% on Shoes and Boots

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

Looking for new shoes for fall? The Nordstrom sale is offering great deals on footwear from fashion favorites such as Nike, Tory Burch, Steve Madden, Sorel and more. Save on a stylish, sleek pair of ankle boots to wear with sweaters and leggings for colder days ahead or a new pair of running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle.

Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom sale (at up to 50% off) include Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc JacobsTory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo, Proenza Schouler, Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Hunter, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Zela, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Tom FordSteve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, beautyjackets, loungewear, skincare, underweardiamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25deals under $50outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop shoe deals at the Nordstrom Sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks below.

Razor Western Bootie
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Razor Western Bootie
Nordstrom
Razor Western Bootie
Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone's Razor Western Booties are made with leather and have a stacked heel and blunt toe.

REGULARLY $495

Roraima High Top Sneaker
Veja
Roraima High Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Roraima High Top Sneaker
Veja

Like the brand's popular Esplar Sneaker, the Roraima High Top Sneaker from Veja is cool, stylish and mega popular.

 
REGULARLY $195

Willow Studded Bootie
Rag & Bone
Rag and Bone Willow Studded Bootie
Nordstrom
Willow Studded Bootie
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge.

REGULARLY $550

Star Zebra High Top Sneaker
P448
P448 Star Zebra High Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Star Zebra High Top Sneaker
P448

These P448 Star Zebra High Top Sneakers are a hot commodity. Get them before they sell out.

REGULARLY $325

Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal
Michael by Michael Kors
Michael by Michael Kors Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal
Nordstrom
Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal
Michael by Michael Kors

The Michael by Michael Kors Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal has a jute platform and crisscrossing leather straps.

REGULARLY $99

Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Nordstrom
Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Tory Burch

A versatile white low-top sneaker, featuring Tory Burch's iconic logo.

REGULARLY $228

Sarris Bootie
Allsaints
Allsaints Sarris Bootie
Nordstrom
Sarris Bootie
Allsaints

The Allsaints Sarris Booties are snake skin leather with a cone heel. These fall boots are $148 off the retail price.

REGULARLY $347.95

Sathina Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Sathina Sandal
Nordstrom
Sathina Sandal
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto's Sathina Sandals have a tall heel and a chunky sole to keep your feet comfortable when you wear them out and about. These shoes comes in several different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $118.95

Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker
Caslon
Caslon Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker
Nordstrom
Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker
Caslon

These trendy Caslon Aidy Wedge Sneakers are water resistant and truly stylish.

REGULARLY $99.95

Ava Strappy Sandal
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandal
Nordstrom
Ava Strappy Sandal
Michael Kors

These Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandals can easily transition from day to night.

REGULARLY $99

Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneaker
UGG
Ugg Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneaker
UGG

These Ugg Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneaker are right on trend.

REGULARLY $109.95

Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter

Don't miss out on this deal on the classic Hunter rain boot.

REGULARLY $150

Leigh Lug Sole Bootie
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Leigh Lug Sole Bootie
Nordstrom
Leigh Lug Sole Bootie
Tory Burch

This bootie has a lug sole and slender straps that encompass the iconic Tory Burch logo. These boots are 60% off the retail price, while supplies last.

 

REGULARLY $398

See all shoe deals at Nordstrom.

