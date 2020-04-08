Nordstrom Sale: Take 40% Off Dresses, Jumpsuits and Sandals

The latest Nordstrom sale is offering a 40% discount on three of our favorite categories: dresses, jumpsuits and sandals.

These new markdowns in the department store's online shop include pieces from go-to brands like Madewell, Free People, Kate Spade New York, Topshop, Sam Edelman and so many more. Nordstrom's free shipping and returns make it easy to shop this sale, as most of us are currently not leaving the house.

Plus, the Nordstrom Spring Sale is still going strong with up to 60% off apparel, sneakers, home goods, top beauty brands and more. Score standout deals on popular items including Nike running shoes, the Tory Burch leather crossbody bag, Zella leggings and more.

We think these Nordstrom sale deals are as good as the ones we see at landmark events like the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and its Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Winter Sales.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's faves from the current Nordstrom sale.

Baja Babe Strapless Midi Dress Free People Nordstrom Baja Babe Strapless Midi Dress Free People Proof you can be cute, chic and comfy all at once. This strapless dress with a leafy metallic print also comes in black and red. REGULARLY $168 $100.80 at Nordstrom

Sage Slide Sandal Matisse Nordstrom Sage Slide Sandal Matisse These sleek slides come in two colorways: pink leather and gold. If you normally wear a half-size shoe, order the next size up. REGULARLY $58.95 $35.37 at Nordstrom

Breezy Basics Jumpsuit Becca Nordstrom Breezy Basics Jumpsuit Becca An easy-breezy jumpsuit is the perfect piece to lounge in. REGULARLY $78 $46.80 at Nordstrom

